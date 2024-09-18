Thunderous Productions Announces A DOLL'S HOUSE and More for 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Thunderous Productions has announced additions to its 2024-25 season.

On September 28th and 29th at 7 pm, The Thunderous Productions will put on the 2024 One Act Festival at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

The Festival will consist of 7 one act plays written, directed, and performed by local talent. We have a program of both comedies and dramas that range from an Odd Couple-esque domestic farce in Kimble Walls-Kaufman's Flatmates, to heavier romantic drama in Emilio Iasiello's Fixing Things.

Tickets are available at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/de43d8dd/bWiRxd9I80mmANHGODeSHw?u=https://www.thunderousproductions.org/current-production.html, with the full program below. Tickets will also be available at the door, cash only.

Subscription for 2025 Season

The subscription for the 2025 season is now available. For 45 dollars, you will get one ticket for each of that year's shows, A Doll's House, Saint Joan, and the 2025 One Act Festival, a 25 percent discount on buying the tickets individually.

A Doll's House

On February 1st at 7 pm, and February 2nd at 1 pm and 7 pm, the company will present Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, directed by Emily Canavan. If there is anyone interested in performing in this production please email caseypiparo@gmail.com.

Comments