THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH is Coming to The Greenbelt Arts Center

Greenbelt Arts Center presents The Phantom Tollbooth, opening the day after Thanksgiving. In this play, the beloved children's fantasy adventure comes to life as Milo and the faithful watchdog Tock travel to the Lands Beyond. Ten-year old Milo is bored one afternoon, when a tollbooth mysteriously arrives in his room. Traveling in his toy car, Milo arrives in Dictionopolis to discover that King Azaz the Unabridged is at war with The Mathemagician of Digitopolis over whether words or numbers are more important. Joined by Tock and the Humbug, he resolves to rescue Princess Sweet Rhyme and Princess Pure Reason from the Castle-in-the-Air to restore peace to the land. But the castle is guarded by ferocious demons, and he will need all his ingenuity, plus the help of his friends, to succeed.



BUY TICKETS ONLINE:

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=104925&ct=t%28THE+PHANTOM+TOLLBOOTH+Press+Release%29&mc_cid=b2825ef17b&mc_eid=%5BUNIQID%5D



$24 General Admission, $22 Seniors/Military, $12 Student/Youth

The Phantom Tollbooth Cast



Milo - Harper Chadwick

Tock - Findley Holland

The Humbug - Aref Dajani

The Mathemagician - Wes Dennis

Azaz the Unabridged - Dave Buckingham

The Dodecahedron, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Daniel Dausman

Kakafonous A. Dischord, The Terrible Trivium, Waiter - Michael Abendshein

The Senses Taker, The Letterman, Lethargarian - Julia May

The Spelling Bee, Lethargarian - Sophie Cooper

The Everpresent Wordsnatcher, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Julia Frank

The Whether Man, The Gatekeeper, Demon - Lydia Kalshoven

The Demon of Insincerity, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Grace Krage

Princess Sweet Rhyme - Stella Raymond

Princess Pure Reason - Ruby Raymond

The Awful Dynne, Demon - Faith Ball

Page - Calista Ausema

Lethargarian, Waiter, Demon - Emily Kranking

Minister, Numbers Miner - Linden Dirksen

Minister, Numbers Miner - Kirsten Hines

Minister, Numbers Miner - Jason Kalshoven

Minister, Numbers Miner - Penny Martin

Minister, Numbers Miner - Kaitlyn Whiting





