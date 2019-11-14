THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH is Coming to The Greenbelt Arts Center
Greenbelt Arts Center presents The Phantom Tollbooth, opening the day after Thanksgiving. In this play, the beloved children's fantasy adventure comes to life as Milo and the faithful watchdog Tock travel to the Lands Beyond. Ten-year old Milo is bored one afternoon, when a tollbooth mysteriously arrives in his room. Traveling in his toy car, Milo arrives in Dictionopolis to discover that King Azaz the Unabridged is at war with The Mathemagician of Digitopolis over whether words or numbers are more important. Joined by Tock and the Humbug, he resolves to rescue Princess Sweet Rhyme and Princess Pure Reason from the Castle-in-the-Air to restore peace to the land. But the castle is guarded by ferocious demons, and he will need all his ingenuity, plus the help of his friends, to succeed.
$24 General Admission, $22 Seniors/Military, $12 Student/Youth
The Phantom Tollbooth Cast
Milo - Harper Chadwick
Tock - Findley Holland
The Humbug - Aref Dajani
The Mathemagician - Wes Dennis
Azaz the Unabridged - Dave Buckingham
The Dodecahedron, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Daniel Dausman
Kakafonous A. Dischord, The Terrible Trivium, Waiter - Michael Abendshein
The Senses Taker, The Letterman, Lethargarian - Julia May
The Spelling Bee, Lethargarian - Sophie Cooper
The Everpresent Wordsnatcher, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Julia Frank
The Whether Man, The Gatekeeper, Demon - Lydia Kalshoven
The Demon of Insincerity, Word Merchant, Lethargarian - Grace Krage
Princess Sweet Rhyme - Stella Raymond
Princess Pure Reason - Ruby Raymond
The Awful Dynne, Demon - Faith Ball
Page - Calista Ausema
Lethargarian, Waiter, Demon - Emily Kranking
Minister, Numbers Miner - Linden Dirksen
Minister, Numbers Miner - Kirsten Hines
Minister, Numbers Miner - Jason Kalshoven
Minister, Numbers Miner - Penny Martin
Minister, Numbers Miner - Kaitlyn Whiting