Summer 2021 Is Going To Be A DISASTER! At Way Off Broadway

For summer of 2021 The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will present the most anticipated show of the 2020 Season!

Following its cancellation due to the Covid shutdown in 2020, Disaster! - A '70s Disaster Disco Musical - will finally take to the Frederick stage beginning June 25th.

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. In Disaster!, it's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman, and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost . . . or at least escape the killer rats.

"We were so happy to be able to get Disaster! back on the schedule after its cancellation last year," says Bill Kiska, Way Off Broadway's Executive Producer. "This was one of the shows our audience was most looking forward to so we knew we needed to find a way to put it on the schedule again."

The brainchild of Jack Plotnick and Seth Rudetsky, Disaster! first appeared Off-Broadway in 2012 at the Triad Theatre. The following year, a second production opened at St. Luke's Theatre.

Critics and audiences found the show hilarious, with the New York Daily News saying of the 2013 production, "This spoof of catastrophe-themed movies mixed with '70s pop hits gushes with Velveeta as well as laughs" and dubbing it one of the year's top-ten must see musicals of the year.

The show finally took its Broadway bow, under the direction of Plotnick, at the Nederland Theatre in the winter of 2016 with a star-studded cast including Rudetsky as Professor Scheider, along with Roger Bart, Kerry Butler, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Rachel York, Max Crumm, and Jennifer Simard.

Again, critics praised the show as funny and ingenious with the New York Times calling it "a delirious goof of a musical!" and the Associated Press calling it "a side-splittingly funny evening of singing, dancing, and near-death experiences."

Way Off Broadway's cast of the hilarious musical includes a who's who of familiar faces, along with some who will be making their WOB debut. The cast includes Jessica Billones, Emma Cooley, Tim Edwards, Katherine Ford, Nicky Kaider, Miles Malone, Sarah Melinda, Zane L. Oberholzer, Jr., Camden Scholz, Isabella Slyman, Steve Steele, Jordan B. Stocksdale, Laura Walling, Megan E. West, Matthew B. Withers, Olivia Wynne, and Aisha Yssouf.

Disaster! was written by Rudetsky and Plotnick, based off of a concept by Rudetsky and Drew Geraci. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Bill Kiska, with choreography by Mallory Rome and music direction by Zane Oberholzer.

Performances will begin June 18th and run through August 28th with shows every Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the theatre or calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Disaster!, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com or follow the theatre online at www.Facebook.com/wayoffbroadway.