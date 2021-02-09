Strand Theater Presents THE DROWNING GIRLS

The Strand Theater Company continues its 13th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore dedicated exclusively to celebrating womxn's diverse voices and perspectives, with the regional premiere of The Drowning Girls by Beth Graham, Daniela Vlaskalic, Charlie Tomlinson. The virtual presentation is directed by Emilie Zelle Holmstock.

About the show: Bessie, Alice, and Margaret have two things in common: they are married to George Joseph Smith, and they are dead. Surfacing from the bathtubs they were drowned in, the three breathless brides gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their deaths. Reflecting on the misconceptions of love, married life, and the not-so-happily ever after, The Drowning Girls is both a breathtaking fantasia and a social critique, full of rich images, a myriad of characters, and lyrical language.

Cast features: Acacia Danielson, Betse Lyons, Mika J. Nakano, and Christina Sanchez (u/s)

"The Drowning Girls is a collection of extraordinary and tragic ghost stories based upon three Victorian womxn, Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham, and Margaret Lofty, who were charmed into marriage to, and murdered by, the same man. Violence against womxn is not a new story. In fact, these instances are tales as old as time itself. Which is why the thoughtful and intrepid production of these stories is so important to furthering vital discussion about domestic abuse, gaslighting, and the victimization of those who identify as womxn." says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "Director Emilie Zelle Holmstock has assembled a brave and resolute cast and crew who have dedicated their boundless energy to the faithful storytelling of these womxn, making sure their names are said and their stories are known from beyond veil. Joyous and painful, stoic and silly, this trio of brides is devastatingly relatable and we mourn them and celebrate them against the background of dreams shattered and lives washed down the drain."

All performances take place virtually - viewing links will be provided following ticket purchases. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.