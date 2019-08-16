Strand Opens 12th Season With BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield

The Strand Theater Company proudly opens its 12th consecutive season as the company celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives with the production of Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield, directed by K. Tony Korol-Evans.

A moving love story that spans decades in an instant-from marriage, children, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make a life together.

Cast features: Ayesis Clay is Vicky and Katharine Vary as Erika

"Bright Half Life is a beautiful play that transcends time and space - a compelling free fall through the lifespan of a genuine human relationship." says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley, "Vicky and Erica, like all of us, are imperfect people, hoping to find happiness in the arms of another, while learning life won't always be a fairytale . Tanya Barfield has written a true romance, a women's love story featuring two profound, dynamic characters and I'm delighted it will open our 12th season at The Strand."

Bright Half Life opens on September 13th and runs Fridays-Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, through September 29th. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. 21214. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.

Tanya Barfield's plays include: Of Equal Measure (Center Theatre Group), Blue Door (Playwrights Horizons, South Coast Repertory; Seattle Repertory, Berkeley Repertory and additional theaters), Dent, The Quick, The Houdini Act and 121 Degrees WEST. She wrote the book for the Theatreworks/USA children's musical: Civil War: The First Black Regiment. Ms. Barfield was a recipient of the 2003 Helen Merrill Award for Emerging Playwrights, 2005 Honorable Mention for the Kesselring Prize for Drama, a 2006 Lark Play Development/NYSCA grant and she has been twice been a Finalist for the Princess Grace Award. She has been commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, Primary Stages and Geva Theatre Center. She is a member of New Dramatists and serves on the membership committee at The Dramatist Guild.

The Strand Theater Company champions challenging and provocative theater that especially celebrates women's diverse voices and perspectives while bringing together the creative talents of both women and men as artists, technicians, and administrators. We invite patrons to experience some of the region's best contemporary and reinterpreted works for the stage in our intimate North-East Baltimore theater.

Since launching in 2007, the Strand has presented over 50 full-length plays, including 15 World Premieres; offered 75% of the artistic positions on its productions-as playwrights, directors, designers, stage managers, and actors-to women; provided affordable theater space to many organizations and independent artists; and played an integral role in the revitalization of the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

In August 2011, the Strand was honored as one of Baltimore magazine's "Top 5 Baltimore Theaters," along with CENTERSTAGE, Everyman, the Hippodrome, and Single Carrot. To learn more about the Strand Theater Company, visit www.strand-theater.org.

In the summer of 2016, the Strand has completed a purchase of its permanent performance facility in Baltimore's Historic Hamilton-Lauraville neighborhood, just in time for the opening of the theater's ninth season.





