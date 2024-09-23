Spotlighters Announces Retirement of Fuzz Roark as Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In January 2025, James “Fuzz” Roark is retiring from his role as the Artistic Director for The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre (Spotlighters). He will remain as part-time Managing Director, overseeing grant writing and other fundraising for the theatre. The theatre will begin a search for a new part-time Artistic Director.



Fuzz began as the Executive and Managing Director of Spotlighters in January 2005. Within a few years he became the Artistic and Managing Director. In 2001, Fuzz music directed his first show at Spotlighters and has since directed over 35 shows at Spotlighters and other area theaters. He led the theatre to achieve 501(c)(3) status, two major renovations (backstage and lobby), and most importantly through a pandemic.



Fuzz has raised over a million dollars for Spotlighters. His grantsmanship includes replacing the theater seating in the theatre and a new state-of-the-art HVAC system and air cleansing units, and installation of a $100,000 LED lighting grid and system. As Artistic Director, he has helped to select and execute season after season of theatre, fulfilling Audrey Herman’s goal of creating theatre that makes audiences think, feel and act. Over the years, Fuzz has stepped up to design lights, design and paint floors, design and sew costumes, and whatever was needed to create a successful show.



As a director, Fuzz won Best Musical for Chess (2004), his directorial debut at Spotlighters; and he received the BroadwayWorld award for Best Direction of Bus Stop (2012). Spotlighters won that year for the best Community Theater. In 2014, Fuzz received the Mount Olympus Award in recognition of his reputation for strong leadership skills. Spotlighters received the Talent Factory Award and Critic's Choice Award for area theater under Fuzz’ leadership also in 2014.



Fuzz has been a major force in the Baltimore theater community, fostering collaboration between area theaters through the Baltimore Theater Alliance and more recently as a founding member of the Baltimore Small Stage Coalition. He has also taught workshops in technical theater and mentored new artists, both off and on stage.



For 20 years, Fuzz Roark’s leadership has helped Spotlighters thrive and enriched the Baltimore theater community. The board of directors is grateful for the dedication Fuzz has shown to The Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre and wishes him the best with his next "Opening Night!"

