The season kicks off with an original work, Keep Off The Grass: A Guide to [something], devised by the Single Carrot Ensemble.

Single Carrot Theatre announces Season 13: The Edge of Something Good! Keeping in mind the safety of the actors, artists, and audiences - SCT has planned a risk free season that is even more innovative than imaginable!

Season 13 is an exploration of morality- challenging its definitions and boundaries, revealing what may lie beneath the facade of virtue, discovering it's gray nature, and experiencing its healing powers as we drive towards the Edge of Something Good.

From Artistic Director Genevieve de Mahy: "Single Carrot Theatre is delighted to present Season 13: The Edge of Something Good, a collection of new work to respond to the current moment. As we grapple with the challenging realities of our world, we don't want to stop questioning, exploring and growing--but we also want you to have some fun! We are experimenting with forms to make theatre that will pull you away from your screen and bring you theatrical experiences that are unique, thrilling and safe. We hope you will join us, and please always reach out with any questions about safety and anything else!"

The season kicks off with an original work, Keep Off The Grass: A Guide to [something], devised by the Single Carrot Ensemble, collaborating artists, and the community of Baltimore City. "Living in the world today is complicated. Who can we believe? Can't someone, somewhere just give us a guidebook or something that tells us how to be?" This outdoor, walking, audio play weaves original folktales with visual performance (at a distance) to delve into the ethical questions that we grapple with. This contact-free theatrical experience is outdoors and comprises socially distanced performance installations. Running September 24-October 18, 2020. Tickets are on sale only through Experience Passes.

Next in the season is another original, Healthy Holly's Hidden Hideaway, Created by the Single Carrot Ensemble and Collaborating Artists and running January 13-February 15, 2021. When Mayor Catherine Pugh removed the confederate statues in the middle of the night, she told the public they were being stored in a "pretty safe space." When Healthy Holly, the signature character from Catherine Pugh's children's books is taken hostage, how can you save her? Calling you from an undisclosed location, you will be contacted by nefarious characters from Baltimore's past. What other dirty Baltimore secrets are they hiding? Keep your ringer on high and wait for the call, because this theatrical experience will be coming to you by phone call and text.

Season 13 closes with Is Edward Snowden Single? by Kate Cortesi - running April 30-May 23, 2021! Mimi and April are best friends. And actresses. And totally hot. And talented and smart and so brave, duh. When self-absorbed Mimi is faced with a choice to live with integrity, what decision will she make? Edward Snowden tells her "it takes a lot of courage to be selfish," or maybe she imagined that. This wild, party fueled romp confronts us with the question of when someone we love betrays us, can we forgive them or do we have to let them go? A real play, in person! *fingers crossed* (If we are overly optimistic, we will find an exciting and safe way for you to experience this show)

Audiences can also expect the return of the favorite Drunk Classics and of course, a cabaret or two! Tickets for all performances are available now through the Experience Pass. Passes include 1 ticket to every show, a complimentary companion pass for a show or event of choice, admission to one-night-only events, and so much more! More information can be found at https://singlecarrot.com/experience-pass12 with new benefits and special events still being added!

SINGLE CARROT THEATRE creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You