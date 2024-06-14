September Song Musical Theatre to Perform in ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL Concert in NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carroll County's oldest community theater company, September Song Musical Theatre, has been selected to send a delegation to perform in Manhattan Concert Productions' forthcoming concert performance of Anastasia: The Musical. The performance is set for February 17, 2025 at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Manhattan Concert Productions has staged concerts of Children of Eden (2024), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2020) and The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019) among others.



Anastasia in concert will be directed by Sarah Hartmann. Sarah has directed for theater, opera, symphony, radio and is currently developing projects for film and TV. She most recently directed the National Tour of Anastasia: The Musical. Tom Murray is the Music Director for the concert. Tom has been involved in productions such as Parade and Anastasia: The Musical on Broadway. Anastasia in concert will be accompanied by the all-professional New York City Chamber Orchestra and feature a professional star-studded cast and crew.



"We could not be more excited and honored to be selected to perform in this concert production of Anastasia" says September Song's Executive Producer Allen Cross. "The timing of the concert and our own fully staged production of Anastasia: The Musical could not be any better" he goes on to explain. September Song's production of Anastasia: The Musical runs August 9 - 11, 2024 at The Scott Center for the Fine & Performing Arts at Carroll Community College in Westminster. Music/Assistant Director Kelly Stoneberger says "This is an incredible opportunity for our cast to perform with professionals on a stage in New York City". She goes on to say "I agree with Allen, the timing of the concert is perfect and will allow us to be completely ready to perform in the concert next year". About Manhattan Concert Productions

Now in its 23rd season, MCP has welcomed choirs, bands, and orchestras from all of the United States and many countries abroad to collaborate with professional musicians and perform at prestigious venues around the world. Individual ensembles and festival choruses present varied repertoire in Masterwork, Octavo, Youth Choir, Broadway, Symphonic, and Debut Series'. Venues include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center Alice Tully Hall, Chicago Orchestra Hall, and Sarasota Opera House. For more information about Manhattan Concert Productions visit https://www.mcp.us/broadway-series.



About September Song Musical Theatre

September Song Musical Theatre has been entertaining area audiences since 1974 marking their 50th birthday in 2024. Founded by two educators, Arnie Hayes and Robert "Doc" Kersey, September Song is a non-profit community theatre based in Carroll County Maryland that annually draws a talented cast and production staff from Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel, and Frederick Counties, as well as Baltimore City and Pennsylvania. They are dedicated to spreading a quality gift of the arts through musical theatre to all of our participants on and off stage as well as to our audiences of all ages. For more information about September Song Musical Theatre visit https://www.septembersong.org.



Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



