Salisbury Symphony Orchestra Creates Relief Fund for Musicians

The Salisbury Post has reported that the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra has created a relief fund to offset loss of income for members experiencing financial difficulties.

The Salisbury Symphony typically contracts around 65 to 70 musician for the season. Due to the health crisis and the cancellation of live performances has put a strain on the symphony.

Contracted musicians with the Salisbury symphony can apply by sending in a confidential application, the fund will do its best to make sure applicants have the money needed for necessities.

Members of the public who would like to donate to the fund can write checks made to David Hagy and mail them to Hagy at 100 West Innes, Apt 5C. Donations are not tax deductible.

