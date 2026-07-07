Michal Roxie Johnson to Star in PHAROAH at Theatre Project
Performances will take place Saturday, August 8, 2026.
Michal Roxie Johnson will return to the stage in a special anniversary revival of PHARAOH: Egypt's Woman King Hatshepsut, the acclaimed one-woman play written by Tim Hogan. Presented by AmillionMees Productions, the production will take place Saturday, August 8, 2026, with performances at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Theatre Project. Tickets are now available through Theatre Project.
This anniversary production celebrates Johnson's original Baltimore performance that introduced audiences to the extraordinary life of Hatshepsut, the remarkable woman who ruled Ancient Egypt nearly 3,500 years ago—not merely as queen, but as Pharaoh, becoming one of history's first great female heads of state.
Long before Cleopatra became one of the world's most recognizable rulers, Hatshepsut shattered tradition by ascending Egypt's highest seat of power and governing during one of the nation's most prosperous and peaceful eras. Though later rulers attempted to erase her name from history, her remarkable legacy has endured.
Directed by and starring Michal Roxie Johnson, PHARAOH chronicles Hatshepsut's transformation from royal daughter to Egypt's supreme ruler. Confronting political opposition in a male-dominated society, she claimed the throne, adopted the symbols of kingship, and forever changed the course of Egyptian history.
The production combines historical scholarship with compelling theatrical storytelling, bringing to life 18 distinct characters through one unforgettable performance. The result is an inspiring exploration of ambition, resilience, identity, and the enduring struggle to preserve history's forgotten voices.
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