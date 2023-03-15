Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Registration Open for Spring Arts Classes at the Howard County Center for the Arts

Spring arts programs, open to the public, begin on April 3.  

Mar. 15, 2023  

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) spring educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from kindergarten through adult. Spring arts programs, open to the public, begin on April 3.

Spring classes for children include Saturday Art Studio, offered for ages 5-8 and 9-12; School's Out - art making during spring break for grades K-4; and Superhero Secret Origins for ages 9 & up. Teens 13-17 with an interest in pursuing the visual arts can check out Teen Open Studio on Sunday afternoons beginning April 23 (6 weeks).

A special one-day workshop, Mother's Day Printmaking Party (April 27), will also be offered to ages 14-Adult.

Adult classes include Intermediate Still Life and a Plein Air Painting Workshop which includes enrollment in the 2023 Open Paint event Paint It! Ellicott City.

Weekly drop-in sessions, offering the opportunity to sharpen drawing and painting skills in a relaxed, informal setting, are also available. Options include Gesture sessions featuring live models; and Watercolor sessions, to which participants may bring their own artistic inspiration. A monitor coordinates all drop-in sessions, but instruction is not provided.

Registration and full class listings are available on the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended.



