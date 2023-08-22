ROTTEN APPLE at Bowie Center For Performing Arts

AWARD-WINNING stage play “Rotten Apple” written by Barry Battle is featuring some of your television’s favorite actors such as Dorien Wilson, Vanessa Simmons, Darrin DeWitt Henson and many others. This stage play encapsulates a family in 1965. Not much has changed since then until now. This play focuses on Family, Dreams, Domestic Abuse, Substance Abuse and Mental Health. Many people that has seen this stage play speaks of its powerful message with high regards. You don’t want to miss this stage play performance.

We’re currently developing tour dates for this production and we are on the road to Broadway. We would be honored to have you on attendance and would love to hear your thoughts on this piece. New rewrites, new actors, and a new vision.



For tickets please click the link below.

https://www.instantseats.com/?fuseaction=home.venue&artistID=23579&venueID=532

