Chesapeake Shakespeare Company To Present MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR This Summer

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company-in-the-Ruins returns for the 20th time in June for a summer of spectacle, excitement, and entanglement. Rumored to be a special request from Queen Elizabeth, this production follows the misadventures of Shakespeare fan favorite Sir John Falstaff. Featuring energetic, live bluegrass music, CSC's rendition of Shakespeare's raucous comedy, The Merry Wives of Windsor, highlights the charm of a tight-knit mountain community. The Merry Wives of Windsor runs from June 14 to July 23.

Mischief and trickery abound in this small Appalachian town, so when the charismatic Falstaff arrives, his corrupt and greedy antics are no match for Windsor. After his attempt to seduce two wealthy women, he faces a series of misfortune and mishaps, all to the amusement of the citizens of Windsor -- who all seem to be in on one big joke. “Falstaff, and his band of crooks, are taking over,” says Director Ben Lambert. “Fortunately, the merry wives are on the case, and revenge is sweet.”

This summer, CSC celebrates its twentieth season at the company's outdoor home in Ellicott City. Over the past two decades, the theatre troupe has been a beacon of cultural enrichment, bringing the timeless works of Shakespeare and other classics to audiences from near, far, and wide. “For our first decade, all of our performances were held in Ellicott City, so it's especially sweet to come home to Howard County this summer to celebrate our twentieth season at the beautiful, magical PFI. We're committed to delivering unforgettable theatrical experiences in Howard County for many years to come,” says CSC Producing Executive Director, Lesley Malin.

Summer shows at the PFI are immersive, community-centered events, highlighting the unique experience of witnessing live theatre and poetry performed against the backdrop of the ruins underneath a starlit sky. The gates open approximately 90 minutes before showtime, allowing patrons to experience the grounds' captivating surroundings. A free shuttle service is available for guests to transport them from the parking lot to the top of this hill. Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets, food, and beverages (including beer and wine) from home.

As CSC enters another milestone year, the organization is thrilled to continue to be a vital part of the cultural landscape in Ellicott City, increasing access to outstanding entertainment to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Kids' tickets are free for summer productions at the PFI. For every adult ticket purchased, two children (18 and under) can enjoy the shenanigans of Shakespeare's raucous comedy for no additional cost.

This year will mark the return of the company's festival-like atmosphere on Sunday afternoons. Families are encouraged to come early on Sundays for Family Fun Days. Each Sunday, the gates open at 4:30pm for the company's signature summer experience tailored for children. CSC will provide live music and pre-show storytelling for young children. Kids will also be able to partake in arts and crafts, costume try-ons, and a festive maypole dance.

LOCATION

The Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park is located at 3655 Church Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Parking for the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park is located at 3691 Sarah's Lane, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. Gates and ticket tent will open 90 minutes prior to curtain.

TICKETS

For more information about The Merry Wives of Windsor, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/7fe1f968/V3eLelNhMkqUm1ertPcl2g?u=http://www.chesapeakeshakespeare.com/ or call the box office at 410-244-8570. Press night is Friday, June 14.

Adult tickets start at $50, tickets for youth 25 and under start at $25, and preview tickets are $24. Kids get in free (limit of two per adult ticket). To purchase tickets, visit ChesapeakeShakespeare.com, or contact the Box Office directly by calling 410-244-8570 or visiting in person at 7 South Calvert Street. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more and active-duty military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ChesShakes.com/merrywives

DATES AND TIMES

Wednesday, June 12 at 8:00pm - Preview

Thursday, June 13 at 8:00pm - Preview

Friday, June 14 at 8:00pm - Opening/Press Night

Saturday, June 15 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 16 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

Friday, June 21 at 8:00pm

Saturday, June 22 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 23 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

Friday, June 28 at 8:00pm

Saturday, June 29 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 30 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

Friday, July 5 at 8:00pm

Saturday, July 6 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 7 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm

Friday, July 12 at 8:00pm

Saturday, July 13 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 14 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm

Friday, July 19 at 8:00pm

Saturday, July 20 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 21 at 6:00pm - Family Fun Day

CAST LIST

Falstaff - Shaquille Stewart

Mistress Page - Fabiolla Da Silva

Page- Dylan Arredondo

Anne Page- Denisse Peñaflor

Mistress Ford - Emily Zinski

Ford - Kevin Alan Brown

Host of the Garter Inn - Andrea Spitz

Sir Hugh Evans - Josh Williams

Robert Shallow - Brendan Murray

Slender - Alex Mungo

Fenton - Harry Denby

Doctor Caius - Elijah Williams

Mistress Quickly - Holly Gibbs

Pistol - Elijah Williams

Bardolph - Harry Denby

Nym - Josh Williams

Simple - James McClam

Musician - Corey Ahearn

CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Ben Lambert

Production Manager - Sarah Curnoles *

Stage Manager - Lauren Engler *

Technical Director, Set and Lighting Designer - Dan O'Brien *

Sound Designer - Aria Velz

Costume Designer - Becca Janney

Props Artisan - Nikki LeFaye

Music Director - Grace Srinivasan *

Composer - Sam Saint Ours

Fight Director - Sierra Young

Production Associate - Dawn Thomas Reidy *

Assistant Stage Manager - Colin Maher

Dialect/ Text/ Vocal Coach - Teresa Spencer

Wardrobe Supervisor - Hannah Brill

Dance/ Movement Choreographer - Shaela Davis

Senior House Manager - Pamela Forton *

Covid Safety Officer - Mandy Benedix *

* CSC Company Member

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Founded in 2002 Chesapeake Shakespeare Company brings great classic theatre to Baltimore, Howard County, the state of Maryland, and beyond. The company offers performances of Shakespeare and other plays of classic stature that are unforgettable, challenging, and innovative. In 2012, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company acquired the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company building in downtown Baltimore, renovating it into a modern Globe Theater for indoor performances, while continuing to produce outdoor Shakespeare every summer at the PFI Historic Park in Howard County. The organization regularly serves 30,000+ people annually through artistic projects and intentional community engagement. CSC's vibrant education program includes an extensive matinee series, camps, classes, and in and out-of-school residencies. Its Shakespeare Beyond initiative will bring free performances to area parks this July in its Shakespeare Wagon. The company invites patrons, students, and neighbors to become part of the creative collaboration that generates powerful, magical theatre and a more purposeful, engaged, and connected community.

