Adventure Theatre MTC to Present KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL

Adventure Theatre MTC, will bring to the stage Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, directed by Angelisa Gillyard, Music Directed by Elisa Rosman, and choreographed by Maurice Johnson. Based on the Caldecott Medal winning book by Mo Willems, this tale of a doomed father-daughter trip to the laundromat is recommended for all ages and opens June 21, 2024.



Trixie and her father bustle through the streets of New York City down the block, across the park, past the school, to the Laundromat. But returning home, Knuffle Bunny is gone, and toddler Trixie can’t tell her father what’s wrong.

This production features Ariel Friendly as Trixie, Sally Imbriano as the Mom, and Trenton Beavers as the overconfident Dad. Puppeteers include Julia Link (Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales) and Ingrid Bork. Sylvern Grooms Jr. (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day) and Mollie Greenberg round out the cast as Swings and Understudies.



Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC, adds, “Families are going to love the creativity of the cast and team that Angelisa has assembled. The puppetry, music, and joy of the show make a perfect outing for families this summer, whether they’re making their own quick trip through the park or if they’re making a day of it. Come see everyone’s favorite toddler, Trixie, and her lost companion, Knuffle Bunny.”



Mo Willems says of his delightful modern classic, “I’d be remiss not mentioning that every detail in those books are true. Except, of course, the parts I made up.”



Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group and field trip rates available. Due to a database conversion, Adventure recommends calling 301-634-2270 to purchase your tickets prior to checking online at this time. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Friday, June 21, 2024 at 7pm.. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

Comments