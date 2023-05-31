Preview Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 2023-24 Season in June

The event is on June 27th at Steinhardt Brewing along beautiful Carroll Creek.

Catch a sneak peak of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s upcoming 2023-2024 season at MET’s Annual Season Preview on June 27th at Steinhardt Brewing along beautiful Carroll Creek. MET’s 26th Mainstage Season, dubbed Saviors & Survivors, will include five productions kicking off in September and you won’t want to miss it. For one night only, Season Preview attendees will have access to exclusive savings on season subscriptions and be the first to select their preferred seating. 

During Season Preview, show titles and directors will be announced followed by a scene or song snippet presented by some of the community’s favorite MET Ensemble Members. With additional performances by MET’s resident comedy troupes (The Comedy Pigs and Oh, Crit!) and MET’s FUN Company (theatre for young audiences), there will be something for everyone. This FREE event will be a celebration for MET patrons new and old, providing a glimpse into the full range of MET’s robust programming. 

MET Managing Director, Katherine DuBois says, "The season of Saviors & Survivors, who can ask for more intrigue, passion, and absurdity? Each year, MET offers variety and this year we've included drama, comedy, original MET works, and a musical on our mainstage, a series of delightful shows for children and families, and a multifaceted offering of camps and classes for all ages. This is a season not to be missed!”

MET season subscriptions are the best bang for your buck providing a savings of up to 25% off individual ticket prices! Additionally, each MET mainstage subscription offers benefits including commemorative flair for each MainStage show, a bring-a-friend pass, MET FUNCompany and Comedy Night Complimentary tickets, and 10% savings on additional tickets accompanying your subscription. 

MET is proud to offer several ticketing options to make live professional theatre accessible. Military, adults age 60 and older, and students (with ID) are eligible for discounted tickets. In addition to subscriptions, Flex Passes are available throughout the season. Flex Passes are a book of five tickets for MET Mainstage that can be redeemed all for one show or mixed up amongst the season. MET continues its Pay-What-You-Will Initiative, offering a limited number of tickets at each performance for as little as $5 per ticket. 

Entering its 26th season, MET inspires the community to have a passion for the arts through their courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer. Because Steinhardt Brewing Co. supports MET’s mission, the Steinhardt team will donate 50% of their sales of Hefeweizen, the treasured summer brew, during the Season Preview to MET, and is graciously hosting this event at their location. 

Free general admission tickets to MET’s Season Preview may be reserved by visiting Click Here, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. Pending occupancy, walking in may be possible. Seating is limited and not guaranteed. This sell out event for guests 21 years and older will be held indoors on Tuesday, June 27th from 7:00PM - 9:00PM at Steinhardt Brewing Co. (340 E. Patrick St., Suites 100-102, Frederick, MD 21701) along beautiful Carroll Creek.




