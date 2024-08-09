Photos: Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College invites you to kick off your flip flops and get transported to a tropical paradise with their latest production, Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville”! The highly anticipated musical opens this August and promises to bring island vibes, laughter, and romance to the stage.

Check out these exclusive production photos that capture the vibrant energy and fun of “Escape to Margaritaville.”

This feel-good musical comedy features a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), with music and lyrics by the legendary Jimmy Buffett. Audiences can look forward to Buffett classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” and more, all set against a backdrop of sun-soaked beaches and laid-back island life.

The stellar cast includes Johnny Drumgoole as Tully, Heather Bounds as Rachel, Gabrielle Salerni as Tammy, Nick Quintana as Brick, Ashley Baker as Marley, Kalai King as J.D., and Domingo Reyes as Jamal. They’re joined by a talented ensemble featuring Annabelle Brame, Eliza Davulcu, Jenna Horblinski, Natalie Hudson, Stephanie Millward, John Murphy, Paige Thompson, Kyle Vernachick, and Sedric Willis.

Under the direction and choreography of Carl Randolph, with music direction by Trey Pope, this production promises to be a true escape for all who attend. The creative team also includes Malia Williamson (Stage Manager), Miranda Schad (Set Design), Bevin Gorin (Lighting Design), Elizabeth Joy Glass (Costume Design), Dann Combs (Props Design), and Jen Scoziello (Audio Engineering), supported by run crew members Karly Laskowski and Bolu Ope.

Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” is the perfect getaway for those looking to enjoy a night of great music, infectious energy, and heartwarming moments. With its themes of love, adventure, and finding happiness in the simple things, this musical is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Due to slight adult content and some adult language, it is recommended for ages 13 and up.

To purchase tickets, visit (https://www.milburnstone.com) or call (410) 287-1037. Don’t miss out on this tropical adventure—get your tickets today!

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is presented through special permission from Broadway Licensing (https://broadwaylicensing.com/)

