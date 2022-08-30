Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At US/THEM By Carly Wijs At Sisters Freehold

Us/Them by Carly Wijs is not a straightforward account of this terrible tragedy, but an exploration of the entirely individual way children cope with traumatic situations

Aug. 30, 2022  

Amidst the continuing Ukraine conflict and the epidemic of gun violence in the United States, Sisters Freehold brings this powerful international play to Baltimore with all proceeds to benefit the Children's Emergency Fund of Save the Children.

In September 2004, a group of terrorists stormed School Number One in Beslan, Russia, taking hundreds of children, their parents and teachers hostage. The ensuing siege lasted three days and left many dead.

Us/Them by Carly Wijs is not a straightforward account of this terrible tragedy, but an exploration of the entirely individual way children cope with traumatic situations. Over the course of 60 minutes, Girl and Boy introduce us to their town and school, build the world of their experience, and try to make sense of the incomprehensible.

Pictured here: Anna DeBlasio (Girl) and Quincy Vicks (Boy). All photos by Larry Lambert.

Performances are September 10 & 11 at 4pm & 7pm at Graffiti Warehouse in Baltimore's Station North.

Us/Them is directed by Natka Bianchini. Assistant direction by Makeima Elise Freeland. Stage Management by Annie Malady.

For more information and tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193982®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sistersfreehold.org%2Fusthem?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Presented in partnership with the Center for International Theatre Development

Us/Them is performed with kind permission from Carly Wijs and Nick Hern Books.

Anna DeBlasio and Quincy Vicks

Anna DeBlasio and Quincy Vicks

Anna DeBlasio and Quincy Vicks

Anna DeBlasio and Quincy Vicks

Anna DeBlasio and Quincy Vicks





