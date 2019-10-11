Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents IN THE BLOOD

An unflinching and incendiary look at motherhood, race and poverty, In The Blood serves as a bold and challenging work by one of America's greatest modern playwrights: Suzan-Lori Parks.

In this modern day riff on The Scarlet Letter, Hester, a young, homeless mother of five, must find a way to provide for and protect her children while living on the streets. While Hester's children fill her life with joy - providing loving comedy in a harsh world of poverty - everyone else in her life takes everything they can. A parable of injustice and cruelty, this play stares into a story that the world all too often looks away from.

Join us as Fells Point Corner Theatre brings to the stage In the Blood, Suzan-Lori Parks' Greek-style tragedy. An urban retelling of Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter, audiences will be forced to re-examine their roles in the oppression of marginalized groups. Mari Andrea Travis directs the dramatic ensemble featuring Tina Canady, Adam Cooley, Christian Gonzalez, Betse Lyons, Justin Price and Dawn Taylor.

Dates: Friday October 11, 2019 - Sunday November 3, 2019, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.. Admission: $20 Tickets for all shows.

*There is a Pay What You Can performance on Thursday, October 10 during the final dress rehearsal.

For more information visit www.fpct.org.



Justin King

Dawn Taylor and Betse Lyons

Christian Gonzales, Adam Cooley, Dawn Taylor, Tina Canady, Betse Lyons and Justin Price





