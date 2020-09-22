Olney Theatre Center Presents Virtual Production of THE HUMANS

The production streams September 2 - October 4 2020.

The Olney Theatre Center is presenting a virtual production of The Humans, streaming September 2 - October 4 2020.

By turns hilarious and haunting, the Tony-winning play The Humans tells the story of the Blakes, a middle-class American family celebrating a most unusual Thanksgiving. This year, they gather in New York City at youngest daughter Brigid's Chinatown apartment - a basement duplex that would feel like a bargain if not for the lack of sunlight and the sudden, unexplained, loud noises coming from upstairs. Normally they celebrate in Scranton, but the break with tradition is just one of many disruptions with which they're forced to contend. Stephen Karam's brilliant play delivers both the warm comfort of family and a thoroughly modern anxiety about what's on the other side of the wall.

Featuring Kimberly Gilbert (Angels in America), Mitchell Hébert (Cabaret), Sherri L. Edelen (How to Succeed...), Dani Stoller (The Crucible), Catie Flye, and Jonathan Raviv.

Learn more at https://www.olneytheatre.org/whats-playing/humans-streaming.

