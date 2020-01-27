Olney Theatre Center Has Donated 434 Coats in Partnership with One Warm Coat

As part of its winter musical, Singin' in the Rain, Olney Theatre Center held a coat drive in partnership with One Warm Coat, a national non-profit organization dedicated to protecting community members from the cold. Patrons and community members attending performances were encouraged to bring in their new or gently used coats of all sizes for donation. In total, 434 coats were collected and distributed to Interfaith Works, a local non-profit in Rockville, MD.

Mike Grant, Community Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator at Interfaith Works said, "I know that our clients are extremely grateful for these coats. Interfaith Works (IW) works with more than 16,000 Montgomery County residents annually to help them lift themselves out of poverty through programs that prevent, stabilize and empower. Thousands of individuals, businesses, schools, camps, service organizations and congregations donate time and goods, which make our program possible. We are proud to provide the link between people in our community who have things they no longer need or want with the people in the community who are in desperate need of the same items."

For several years, Olney Theatre Center has partnered with local organizations for various clothing and book drives. During the holiday productions of Annie and Elf, Olney Theatre Center partnered with Comfort Cases to collect and distribute pajamas for children entering the foster care system. During run of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical in 2019, Olney worked with the Maryland Book Bank and Velocity of Books to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to explore the magic of reading. The success of this coat drive has proven to be a great start for Olney's community outreach programs in the new year.





