OUR TOWN, CITY OF ANGELS, and More Set For Colonial Players 2025-26 Season

Colonial Players, Inc. in Annapolis, Maryland has announced its 2025-26 season lineup. The season will kick off in September 2025 with a production of Our Town. The rest of the lineup includes Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, A Christmas Carol, Other Desert Cities, City of Angels, and Poor Clare.
Director selection for performances from October 2025 through May 2026 will begin in February. For more information, email artistic@thecolonialplayers.org
Check out the full season lineup below:
September 2025 - Our Town - by Thornton Wilder, directed by Rick Wade
October 2025 - Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors - by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen
December 2025 - A Christmas Carol - by Rick Wade and Dick Gessner
January 2026 - Other Desert Cities - by Jon Robin Baitz
February 2026 - City of Angels - Book by Larry Gelbart, Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by David Zippel
April 2026 - Poor Clare - by Chiara Atik
Colonial Players offers a wide variety of dramatic productions in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Founded in 1949 by a group of Annapolitans dedicated to bringing high quality theater to what was then a very small town on the Chesapeake Bay, the theater continues to thrive with a dedicated corps of volunteers and a loyal subscriber base.
The company's first production in 1949, The Male Animal, was staged in the Annapolis Recreation Center at the foot of Compromise Street.
