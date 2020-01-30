Mary Ann And Chuck Scully To Serve As Honorary Chairs Of 23rd Annual Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is pleased to announce that Mary Ann and Chuck Scully will serve as Honorary Chairs of the 23rd Annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County, presented by Howard Bank. The Celebration gala will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 6-10pm at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College. The Scullys will make opening remarks in the Smith Theatre during the 90-minute program, which will feature the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition.

Mary Ann Scully is the Chief Executive Officer of Howard Bank and is Chairperson of its board of directors. A lifelong banker with more than 40 years of executive experience in the Maryland marketplace, Mary Ann led Howard Bank's acquisition of First Mariner Bank in 2018, creating the Greater Baltimore region's largest locally headquartered banking company and Maryland's fourth-largest locally headquartered bank with more than $2 billion in assets.

Mary Ann is a trustee of the Enoch Pratt Library, Loyola University of Maryland, Mount St. Joseph College High School and serves as Vice-Chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee. She is also a trustee for the Community Foundation of Howard County Real Estate board and the Inner Arbor Trust. She has been recognized publicly for her achievements in business and for her works in the community. Among her many honors, she received the Industrialist of the Year award from the Baltimore Museum of Industry in 2018 and was named one of the Top 25 Women to Watch in Banking by American Banker newspaper in 2016 and 2017. Mary Ann is a Loyola University Alumni laureate and a Seton Hill University Distinguished Alumna.

Chuck Scully is a lifelong golf professional and PGA member, who has worked as a club professional and instructor for both private and public clubs from Miami to Maryland with most of his career spent in Howard County or contiguous communities. His particular passion is teaching as he believes the game is a great equalizer allowing players of different backgrounds and abilities to bond over a day spent in nature.

"We are thrilled to once again sponsor the Celebration of the Arts," said Mary Ann. "Since our founding in 2004, Howard Bank has supported this incredibly important celebration because it epitomizes as well as showcases the way that the Howard County Arts Council makes art accessible to so many in our community. Our longstanding partnership to provide scholarships to community college students originated with this celebration. We are honored to be part of the event and look forward to another great year."

The Celebration of the Arts is the Arts Council's major source of annual corporate support. Over 22 years, the event has netted more than $1.5 million. Celebration proceeds provide the Arts Council with the resources to fund grants and scholarships, to support a guest artist series at HCC, and to offer arts programs year-round. A highlight of the Celebration is the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition for emerging performing artists. The winner of the competition receives a $5,000 professional development award. Other highlights include a reception featuring culinary delicacies from distinctive Howard County restaurants, a gala art auction of work by local artists, musical entertainment, and the presentation of the Howie Awards, recognizing individuals and businesses for their significant contributions to the arts.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. Tickets are $100 (Reception and Smith Theatre) and $50 (Reception and Studio Theatre). For more information, call 410.313.ARTS (2787) or visit hocoarts.org/celebration.





