Magical Mystery Girls & Kenneth Womack Come Together For Abbey Road 50th Show

Wonderwall Communications presents "One Sweet Dream: An Evening of Abbey Road" featuring the Magical Mystery Girls, America's premier all-female Beatles tribute band, and Dr. Kenneth Womack, a world-renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence. This special event will take place Sunday, October 27th starting at 5 pm at Outta the Rabbit Hole in Derwood, MD, with more dates and locations to be announced soon.

The Magical Mystery Girls originally formed in 2017 as a "supergroup" of female performers to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' landmark Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and the response was so overwhelming that they kept the band together, going on to play to sell-out crowds at festivals, concert venues and clubs throughout the mid-Atlantic. Their attention to detail in recreating the Beatles' songs is staggering, and has never been more evident than in their tribute to the band's swan song album, Abbey Road.

"Playing the entire Abbey Road album live is a daunting task," says Linda Cote, founding member of the Magical Mystery Girls. "There are so many intricate details layered into each song, and all of that is difficult to reproduce in real time without relying on samples or pre-recorded tracks. We set out to actually play everything, and we've achieved that, sometimes in surprising ways."

Kenneth Womack, PhD, is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin, and his latest book, Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles, debuts in October just ahead of this event. In a multimedia, interactive presentation including rare clips and videos (before the Magical Mystery Girls' performance), Womack will trace the story of George Martin's production of the Abbey Road medley, the brilliant symphonic suite that brought the Beatles' career to a close.

"You will become aware of many hitherto unknown facts about the making of Abbey Road," says legendary engineer, producer and musician Alan Parsons, in the foreword to Solid State.

Tickets and packages for "One Sweet Dream" are on sale now through Eventbrite here: http://bit.ly/2kCz4uq. Price points range from $40 for the presentation, concert, appetizers and a cash bar, to $80 (very limited quantity available) for the VIP experience with a private pre-concert show, meet-and-greet, and a gift bag including a signed copy of Solid State and a concert T-shirt.

Outta the Rabbit Hole is a boutique event space located at 17511 Redland Road in Derwood, MD. More info can be found at OuttaTheRabbitHole.com. For more about the band, please visit MagicalMysteryGirls.com and for more about Kenneth Womack, visit KennethWomack.com or WonderwallComm.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You