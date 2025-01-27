MET Comedy Night to Kick Off 2025 Season with Comedy Extravaganza: Winter Improv Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre Comedy Night will launch its 2025 season with the Comedy Extravaganza: Winter Improv Festival fundraiser. MET Comedy Extravaganza is a two night event that features 5 teams both nights. Featuring house teams The Comedy Pigs, Oh Crit, That’s What She Said, Key City Improv and Off Key: the improvised musical. Come out and see a one of a kind show with multiple hilarious acts and help support MET Comedy Night!

ABOUT MET HOUSE COMEDY TEAMS

The Comedy Pigs: Established in 1993, The Comedy Pigs are the region’s longest-running short form improv troupe. They perform on the first Friday and Saturday of every month. Come join them for hilarious shows filled with a series of fun short-form improv games. No two shows are ever the same!

Oh Crit!: Roll for initiative! Oh Crit performs improv comedy fused with Dungeons & Dragons on the third Friday of every month. Join them as they embark on an adventure of twists and turns, bizarre characters, and an occasional epic failure, all with the help from the audience, and the whim of an unforgiving 20-sided die!

That’s What She Said: That’s What She Said is an all female improv team. Specializing in long form improv, these ladies spin a hilarious story. They start with inspiration from the women in the lives of the audience and then blend in funny stories of their own. You won’t want to miss what they have to say!

Key City Improv: Key City was formed out of MET Ensemble School members during the holiday season of 2021, where the best presents were friendship, improv and the Nintendo Switch. This group specializes in short form improv and is ready to bring audiences all the laughs.

OFF KEY: Love musicals but wish you could see something new? Enjoy comedy and live music? Check out OFF KEY: An Improvised Musical. This show is a fully improvised musical based on audience suggestions. Accompanied by a full band that plays a unique improvised score, audiences won’t want to miss it!

UPCOMING MET COMEDY NIGHT SHOWS

Following the final night of the Comedy Extravaganza on February 1st, join MET Comedy Night for the following shows:

The Comedy Pigs- February 7 & 8 at 8:30 p.m.

That’s What She Said- February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Improvised Jane Austen- February 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Oh Crit!- February 21 & 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Key City Improv- February 28 at 8:30 p.m.

COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

The show will be held at Maryland Ensemble Theatre at 31 W Patrick Street Frederick, MD, on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, with performances at 8 p.m.. The show is approximately 2 hours long with one intermission.

Tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

