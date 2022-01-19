January Jazz Comes to Bucks County Playhouse With Local Bands

Bucks County Playhouse celebrates hot jazz during this cold January when it brings two local jazz bands to its stage as part of the Visiting Artist Series.

Two ticket options are available: $45 each for a ticket to either show or $75 for a dinner and show package which includes prix fixe at the Playhouse's restaurant, The Deck, and a ticket to the show. Tickets and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.

Founded in Stockton, NJ in 2018, The Rivertown Vintage Jazz Band plays vintage jazz popular in the 20s and 30s. They perform for one night only at 8pm on Friday, January 21.

The Eric Mintel Quartet takes the stage on Saturday, January 22 at 8pm. Featuring pianist and composer Eric Mintel, Nelson Hill sax/flute, Jack Hegyi bass and Dave Mohn drums, The Quartet has been thrilling audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for over 25 years.

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare.

Effective September 6, Bucks County Playhouse joined performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks continue to be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

January Visiting Artists Series performances are now on sale. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more for most shows. Visit buckscountyplayhouse.org to purchase tickets or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.