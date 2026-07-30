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HIGHWIRE IMPROV to Welcome D.C. and Harrisburg Teams for Weekend Shows

Teams including Bad Tummy, Girl's Trip and Short Ribs will take the stage in Highlandtown.

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HIGHWIRE IMPROV to Welcome D.C. and Harrisburg Teams for Weekend Shows

Highwire Improv will open up the doors for five shows this weekend. The event will welcome teams from Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, Pa. to the stage, including Bad Tummy, Girl's Trip and Short Ribs.

Friday, July 31

7 p.m.: Classroom Chaos will bring inspiration from middle schoolers to the stage before long-running Baltimore team Local Spot creates a whole new world for you to experience.

8 p.m.: Bad Tummy makes the trip from the nation's capital to work out their GI issues through comedy. Important Screws has been trying to figure out the hardware on the Baltimore comedy scene for almost a decade now with hilarious results.

Saturday, August 1

6 p.m.: Unofficial and Discount Music Store team up for a toe-tapping hour of musical improv.

7 p.m.: Girl's Trip ventures down I-83 from Harrisburg to explore road trip memories before Game Time Decision continues their jourey toward understanding.

8 p.m.: Short Ribs will play your favorite improv games from that one TV show we all know before Hannah and Kyle Try Their Best on the way to employment satisfaction!

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