Halloween Wine Tasting to Take Place on the Set of NEVERMORE at Cumberland Theatre

The event will take place on Friday, October 18th at 5:30 pm.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
Halloween Wine Tasting to Take Place on the Set of NEVERMORE at Cumberland Theatre Image
Join in on the set of our production of Nevermore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Alan Poe for a Halloween themed wine tasting.

You will sit on stage and enjoy 5 amazing wines skillfully paired with Halloween treats!

YOU MUST PURCHASE YOUR TICKET OR RESERVE YOUR SEAT IN ADVANCE and YOU MUST BE ON TIME.

Tickets are only $40* per person. Wine will be available to purchase by the bottle. All proceeds from wine sold go to benefit CT's 2025 Main Stage line-up of shows!

*PLUS...if you stay for the performance of Nevermore, you can buy your ticket for ONLY $15 - that's 30% off the door price!

Join our Backstage Wine Club and save 10% on your tasting price! Details are at www.cumberlandtheatre.com.

So...grab your best ghouls and join us for a fun evening at the Cumberland Theatre!




