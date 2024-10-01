Halloween Wine Tasting to Take Place on the Set of NEVERMORE at Cumberland Theatre

The event will take place on Friday, October 18th at 5:30 pm.
Join in on the set of our production of Nevermore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Alan Poe for a Halloween themed wine tasting.
You will sit on stage and enjoy 5 amazing wines skillfully paired with Halloween treats!
YOU MUST PURCHASE YOUR TICKET OR RESERVE YOUR SEAT IN ADVANCE and YOU MUST BE ON TIME.
Tickets are only $40* per person. Wine will be available to purchase by the bottle. All proceeds from wine sold go to benefit CT's 2025 Main Stage line-up of shows!
*PLUS...if you stay for the performance of Nevermore, you can buy your ticket for ONLY $15 - that's 30% off the door price!
Join our Backstage Wine Club and save 10% on your tasting price! Details are at www.cumberlandtheatre.com.
So...grab your best ghouls and join us for a fun evening at the Cumberland Theatre!
