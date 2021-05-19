HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Live Comes to Hagerstown

Authentic Community Theatre is at it again! August 6th and 7th the award winning theatre will be bringing The dark, 80's cult classic turned musical to Hagerstown MD at the Maryland Theatre.

Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

"The show is dark, but the music is amazing, the show is eye opening, and people love it" said President and Producer Robbie Soto. "ACT has always been willing to take on the hard hitting shows that other theatres sometimes shy away from. People say the material is "adult", but young people deal with this kind of stuff every single day. While we are not saying this show is meant for a young audience, teens deal with the subject matter every single day. With all that being said, the show is rated R for adult themes and language. We'll let parents make the decision if they want their kids to see it or not".

Maggie Haynes, who is cast as Veronica, said "Even with being a 90's kid, there is an undying love I possess for 80's films. When I first saw Heathers, you could not stop me from quoting that film daily. Now not only being in the musical, but playing the iconic role of Veronica Sawyer is a privilege and absolute highlight of my theatre career already even just in rehearsals. I can't wait to have BIG FUN with this all-star cast!"

Shut downs have of course rocked the theatre world, but with COVID numbers falling, people are excited to get back to the theatre. "The last year has been intense and, for a lot of us, we haven't been able to do any live theatre at all" said Lindsey Litka who plays Heather Chandler in her first show with ACT. "But, the time spent away from the stage seems to have really energized our cast! I know I speak for everyone when I say that this production is going to knock your socks off and it is not to be missed"!

Tickets for the show will be in person on August 6th and 7th at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.mdtheatre.org/act.php. You can also check out the rest of their season coming up.