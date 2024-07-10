GRAND HORIZONS To Be Presented At Cockpit In Court Summer Cabaret Theater.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grand Horizons will be presented at Cockpit In Court Summer Cabaret Theater.

Grand Horizons is a sharp, witty Neil Simon-esque production that delves into the complexities of love, marriage and family dynamics. Fifty years into her marriage to Bill, Nancy wants a divorce. While her husband seems unfazed by the decision, her two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms. With its blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and poignant reflections, a fresh insightful look at the trials and triumphs of long-term relationships will be enjoyed by all audiences.

Grand Horizons contains mature themes and strong language that may not be suitable for all audiences. The play addresses complex issues surrounding relationships, marriage, and family dynamics, which may include discussions of infidelity, intimacy, and mental health. Viewer discretion is advised. Recommended for audiences aged 17 and above.

July 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8 p.m.

July 21, 28 at 3 p.m.

August 2, 3 at 8 p.m.

August 4 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $17 Adult | $15 Seniors

Robert & Eleanor Romadka College Center

Cabaret Theatre

Grand Horizons is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC

For ticket information, call the box office at ﻿443-840-ARTS.

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, CCBC Performing Arts | 7201 Rossville Blvd | Baltimore, MD 21237 US.

