GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre at CCBC Essex

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Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform God of Carnage, by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, June 12 – 28, 2026. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, Cabaret Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd.

God of Carnage is a razor-sharp comedy that begins with civility and unravels into chaos. When two sets of parents meet to discuss a playground altercation between their sons, polite conversation quickly gives way to raw emotion, biting wit, and explosive revelations. Hilarious and unsettling, the play exposes the fragile veneer of social manners and the primal instincts beneath. God of Carnage is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Directed by Gabe Lewin with Alex Benzion as stage manager, Andy Pfluger as set designer with Aaron Adams as lighting designer. Lizzie Jaspan is the Costume Designer and Cathy Kratovil as properties manager. This captivating performance unfolds in the Cabaret Theatre—an intimate setting that pulls audiences directly into the escalating tension, razor-sharp dialogue and explosive clashes at the heart of the story.

God of Carnage performance schedule – two weekends only: June 12, 13, 26, 27 at 8 p.m.; and June 14, 28 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 Adults, $16 Seniors (60+), free for CCBC students with current ID and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online.

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