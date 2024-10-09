Full Cast & Venue Set For THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS at CJ Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CJ Productions will kick off their second season with The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals. With the licensing rights being released this past January, this marks the first production staged in Maryland. The star-studded cast includes local talent Serenity Mariana as Emma, Eric Bray Jr. as Paul, Xander Conte as Sam, J Purnell Hargrove as Hidgens, Kristen Stickley as Zoey, Julia L. Williams as Zoey, Derek Cooper as Bill, and Adam Biemiller as Ted.

The Production Team is led by Sammy Jungwirth as director along with Charlotte Evans as music director and Ricki Howie Lacewell as choreographer. Jungwirth also wears the hats of scenic, lighting, and props designer. Rounding out the creative staff is Tiffany Lynn Zellner as Costume Designer, Corey Sekulow as sound designer, Tigga Smaller as makeup designer, Marina Fazio as stage manager, Loren Johnson as assistant stage manager, Bella Comotto as head of marketing, and Julia L. Williams as dance captain.

The show follows Paul, an average guy who "doesn't like musicals," as the citizens of his town are gradually overcome by an alien hive mind that makes them sing and dance as if they are in a musical.

The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals is set to open November 1st at Notre Dame of Maryland University and run until November 10th.

Comments