Freehold Theatre Cancels Programming Due to COVID-19

Freehold has cancelled upcoming performances due to COVID-19.

The following statement has been released:

I'm writing today to update you on the latest from the Freehold team, as we learn more about the COVID-19 situation and continue to adjust our response. In light of heightened precautions around group events, we have decided to cancel our Open Mic on March 20 and Spring Quarter Sample Class on March 23. To allow ourselves time to collect more information, we have also decided to delay the start of our Spring Quarter until April 4.

Amidst so many cancelations, we are currently continuing with our registration for two reasons. First, compared with a theatre production, our classes have an average attendance of 10 students per class. This is a much easier environment to control and we are doing our best to ensure that our space is clean and safe. We greatly appreciate our students, faculty, and rental partners for their support in these efforts. The delayed start time also gives us room to continue to think creatively about any adjustments that need to be made to our curriculum for requirements like social distancing.

Second, we feel the way we can best stand with our artist partners is to continue to provide them with a space and support in their craft. In uncertain times, something as simple as knowing you have a place to go, a place to practice, a place to learn can mean so much.

This decision is based, in part, on direction from our students. Please continue to sign up for classes-all we ask right now is a $75 deposit. As always, we offer payment plans for all of our students and discounted tuition for those making $50,000 or less. We know our students will not escape the economic impacts of COVID-19 and want to work with you to make this work for all of us.

That said, if you are able to pay your full tuition now, or give an additional gift at this time, we would greatly appreciate your support. You helped us keep our doors open last year, and we are doing our best to keep them open for you now. It's been a tumultuous time to start a new job but I am continually impressed by the Freehold Theatre community and your commitment not just to the craft, but to each other.





