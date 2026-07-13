Everyman Theatre's Jefferson A. Russell Selected for 2026 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program

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Everyman Theatre has announced that Resident Company Member Jefferson A. Russell has been selected as a 2026 Fellow of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program. This prestigious national residency, hosted by the Ten Chimneys Foundation, honors a select cohort of 8–10 of the most accomplished regional-theater actors in the United States. Selection recognizes artists who have demonstrated over two decades of professional mastery, alongside an enduring commitment to mentorship, leadership, and the health of the American theater ecosystem.

Jefferson joins a distinguished lineage of artists from some of the nation’s most esteemed institutions who have been selected for this honor, including those from Alley Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Cleveland Playhouse, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Trinity Repertory Company.

This year marks the first time Everyman Theatre has been eligible for this distinction, making Jefferson’s selection a historic milestone for the institution. It serves as a powerful affirmation of the strength of Everyman’s Resident Company model—a unique structure that fosters long-term artistic growth and deep community connection. With a significant number of company members who have reached the professional longevity required for this fellowship, the theatre looks forward to this being the beginning of many such honors for its resident artists in the years to come. This recognition is not only an individual honor for Russell but an institutional one, reinforcing the national standing of the theatre's “Built in Baltimore” philosophy, which prioritizes long-term artistic collaboration over the project-to-project nature of typical theatrical work.

“Jefferson’s selection is a concrete validation of our 'Built in Baltimore' philosophy and the power of the Resident Company model,” remarked Producing Director and Resident Company Member Kyle Prue. “At Everyman, we’ve always believed that fostering long-term artistic relationships creates a depth of craft that is truly unique in the American theatre landscape. Jefferson is a cornerstone of that ensemble and having him represent us at Ten Chimneys Foundation is an honor that reflects not only his individual artistry but the collective strength of the company who make this theatre their creative home.”

As part of the 2026 cohort, Russell will join an intensive creative residency led by acclaimed actor, director, and educator Phylicia Rashad, who will serve as master teacher later this month. Lunt-Fontanne Fellows are charged with returning to their home institutions to serve as mentors, and this residency will allow Russell to bring back creative insights, leadership strategies, and artistic rejuvenation that will directly benefit Everyman’s educational outreach, community initiatives, and the next generation of Baltimore artists.

“To be chosen for the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship is an incredible honor,” stated Russell. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a gifted group of peers through a program that champions mentorship, artistic excellence, and lifelong creative development.”

A Baltimore native, Russell brings a distinctive perspective to the stage shaped by lived experience and a deep connection to the city. Before his career in professional theater, he served as a Baltimore police officer—an experience that continues to inform the authenticity, depth, and humanity of his performances. His artistic path began at the historic Arena Players, the nation’s oldest continuously operating African American community theatre, where he developed a framework that remains central to his work.

His regional artistry extends well beyond Baltimore, encompassing work at leading theaters such as Woolly Mammoth, Round House Theatre, Signature Theatre, Ford’s Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, and The Goodman Theatre. At the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, he has showcased his range in August Wilson’s Jitney and Two Trains Running, as well as their production of A Christmas Carol.

Russell’s extensive Everyman credits further highlight his versatility, including Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Emma, Primary Trust, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Jump, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Lion in Winter, Sense and Sensibility, The Skin of Our Teeth, Pipeline, and Aubergine.

Beyond the stage, Russell is a dedicated advocate for mentorship and access. As a founding member of GALVANIZE, a network created to support Artists of Color, he champions equity, connection, and pathways for the next generation of performers. His selection for the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship acknowledges both his significant artistic achievements and his ongoing contributions as a colleague, mentor, and community leader.

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