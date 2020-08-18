Everyman Theatre Presents THE HOUSE THAT HOLDS US

THE HOUSE THAT HOLDS US will be presented on August 28 at 7 pm, and will be the culminating event of the week-long Fair Housing Film Festival.

The first event born out of the new partnership between Everyman Theatre and the Baltimore City Office of Equity and Civil Rights (BCOECR) -- The House That Holds Us, is slated for August 28 at 7 pm, and will be the culminating event of the week-long Fair Housing Film Festival.

This virtual week of activities focuses on issues around Fair Housing and Civil Rights in service to the community. Everyday citizens, local business owners, organizations, activists, students, and tenants can tap into resources, learn more about housing rights and discrimination, and connect with one another. The week includes films, discussion groups, guest speakers, a student film contest, and a virtual red carpet. It is capped off by Everyman Theatre's artistic exploration into the journey toward equitable housing with The House That Holds Us on August 28.

Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said, "This collaboration between Everyman Theatre and the office of Equity and Civil Rights brings to life the triumph of Baltimore's human spirit. In these real-life re-enactments, Everyman's Resident Company reminds us that we learn best from each other. When we share our experiences, our human spirit rebounds, and art imitating life for the good, is good!"

The House That Holds Us brings stories from interviews with Baltimore citizens to life through original monologues written by noted playwrights Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Angelica Chéri, and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi. Additionally, monologues and scenes from the American theater canon will be performed in tandem with the original work to explore pride of place, the meaning of 'home,' and prejudice. The evening is directed by Everyman's Associate Artistic Director and Baltimore City native, Paige Hernandez, along with fellow Everyman Associate Artistic Director and Baltimore County native, Noah Himmelstein. Everyman Theatre Resident Company members Felicia Curry, Paige Hernandez, Bruce Randolph Nelson, Jefferson A. Russell, Dawn Ursula and Yaegel T. Welch will be joined by fellow actors Lolita Clayton, Awa Sal Secka, and Mxyolydia Tyler to tell these stories.

After taking in each vignette, audiences will have the opportunity to learn more from experts, key changemakers, and the individuals who inspired the original monologues, asking and answering questions in real-time directly from the virtual audience. These Community Conversations feature, Dr. Lorece Edwards (Professor of Public Health at Morgan State University, Tomeka Givens (Real Estate expert), Amy Wilkinson (Executive Vice President Fair Housing, Housing Authority of Baltimore City), and the President of Baltimore City Council, Brandon Scott.

Original music by Awa Sal Secka and Brandon McCoy will also be featured. There are even two specialty cocktails, The Fayette Street Sunset and The Black Butterfly, that pay homage to our hometown of Baltimore which audiences can link to and make in advance while taking in the virtual event.

For more information on registering for and participating in any of the FREE week-long Fair House Film Festival events visit https://fairhousingfilmfestival.splashthat.com/ and for additional information including The House That Holds Us full program and the specialty drink recipes, visit https://everymantheatre.org/house-holds-us-2

