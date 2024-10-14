Everyman Theatre Presents QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyman Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, a play that continues the journey of Jacqueline Marie Butler, a young African American girl navigating the complexities of race, identity, and adolescence against the backdrop of the turbulent 1960’s and the hopeful 1970’s.

Poetry, music, and dance combine to tell the story of Jackie’s years at Bennington College in Vermont from 1968-1972 amidst the raging Vietnam war and the Kent State shootings in Ohio. Caught between a divergent set of friends, she confronts the space between white and black culture to find her place in the world. This semi-autobiographical story written by playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings explores a whirlwind of self-discovery, cultural displacement, and resilience.

After the successful runs of the plays Queens Girl in the World and Queens Girl in Africa in 2019, Everyman commissioned Jennings to write a third installment. Originally scheduled to premiere at Everyman Theatre’s inaugural New Voices Festival in 2020, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains had a brief run before the global pandemic shut down theatres that year. Despite this, it resonated deeply with audiences and Everyman was encouraged to film it live as a digital stream, allowing the theatre to connect with theatre-lovers near and far and share Jackie’s story more widely. Everyman is thrilled to now have the opportunity of bringing this play to its main stage with a new director, vision, and creative team.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Everyman Theatre is bringing Jacqueline’s story back this season. As an autobiographical piece, it holds a special place in my heart. It is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with audiences and to explore and share this narrative once again,” shares playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings.

This new production will feature Helen Hayes Award-winning actor Deidra Staples (Crumbs from the Table of Joy, The Skin of our Teeth) as Jacqueline Marie Butler and the multi-talented, Helen Hayes Award-winning theatre artist Danielle Drakes as director. Drakes describes herself as a “artistic doula,” supporting solo performance artists through physical and verbal expression. The creative team also includes Resident Artist Daniel Ettinger (scenic design), Resident Artist Harold F. Burgess, II (lighting design), Sarah O’Halloran (sound design), Danielle Preston (costume design), Earon Chew Nealy (wig design), Kim James Bey(dialects) and Molly Prunty (stage manager). Molly Prunty (stage manager).

Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains

Written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings

Directed by Danielle Drakes

Onstage October 20- November 17

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by contacting the box office at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Tuesday through Friday 10am-4pm, and Saturdays from 12-4pm.

Special Opportunities

Theatre Night for Teens: Sunday, October 20

The ultimate social event for high-school aged students who want to see a play, meet other teens interested in theatre, and engage directly with the artists who create professionally! Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join us for dinner, inside access to the show, pre- and post-show discussions with production artists, and, of course, dessert!

All TNT events are $20.

Pay-What-You-Choose Performance: Sunday, October 20, 7:00PM

Join us for a public final dress rehearsal on the Sunday before previews. All 250 General Admission seats are first-come, first-serve.

Preview Week: Tues-Thurs, October 22/23/24, 7:00PM

Be among those to get a first look at the new production of Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains during one of our three Preview performances.

Midweek Matinee Wednesday, November 6, 1:00PM

Looking for a fun, midday outing to the theatre? Our doors open 90 minutes before showtime and you’re welcome to bring lunch to enjoy on our mezzanine before the show!

Cast Conversations Thursday, November 7 (post-performance): Ticket holders are invited to stay after the performance and meet the cast in a 30-minute facilitated talk-back.

Childcare Matinee: Sunday, November 10, 1:00PM

In-house childcare is available, allowing you to enjoy the show knowing confidently that your children are well looked after. Perfect for children ages 3-12. https://everymantheatre.org/event/childcare-matinees/

