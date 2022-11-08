Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Everyman Theatre Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

The production runs December 6, 2022 through January 1, 2023.  

Nov. 08, 2022  
Everyman Theatre presents Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, hilariously bringing to life literature's most famous detective. Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, directed by Laura Kepley, runs December 6, 2022 through January 1, 2023.

Tickets for Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY are on sale now. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.

From the award-winning mastermind Ken Ludwig (Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express) comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery before the family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as these intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, and deceit, as five actors portray more than 40 characters.

"The combination of a Sherlock Holmes mystery and a Ken Ludwig comedy makes for an irresistibly entertaining evening," shares Director Laura Kepley. "This play is a joyful and hilarious celebration of theatricality and collaboration that will have the audience laughing, gasping, and then back to laughing. As an artistic director, I have programmed and produced five plays by Ken Ludwig and I am delighted to be directing Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE at Everyman Theatre with their stellar resident company of actors and designers."

"Ken brings to life this story of murder and mayhem in a suspenseful and hilarious way that's perfect for the entire family," Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi explains. "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring this witty whodunit to the Everyman stage this holiday season."

The cast for Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY features Resident Company Members Megan Anderson (Everyman's Sense and Sensibility, Steel Magnolias), Danny Gavigan (Everyman's The Importance of Being Earnest, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express), Tony Nam (Everyman's The Skin of Our Teeth, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express), and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Everyman's Dinner and Cake, Red). Drew Kopas (Everyman's Great Expectations, Death of a Salesman) completes the cast.

In addition to Kepley, the creative team includes Paige Hathaway (Set Design); David Burdick (Costume Design); Harold F. Burgess, II (Lighting Design); Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Design); Kelly Colburn (Projection Design); Denise O'Brien (Wig Design); Lewis Shaw (Fight/Intimacy), and Gary Logan (Dialects). Cat Wallis is the stage manager, with Tiffany Ko and Jalon Payton as assistant stage managers.

Everyman Theatre is supported in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.




