Everyman Theatre Announces New Gallery Exhibit Featuring CHEYENNE ZADIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everyman Theatre is ready to unveil the reimagined Everyman Theatre Visual Arts Gallery. The Gallery is being moved from the downstairs lower lobby to the Martha and Stan Weiman Mezzanine, named in honor of Martha and Stan Weiman. Stan is a longtime Resident Company Member, and Martha, his spouse, is also a longtime supporter of Everyman. This new location will continue to welcome theatregoers, art enthusiasts, students, and the public to experience art in a fresh way.

The mezzanine is an ideal showcase area, frequently hosting small receptions, serving as a comfortable waiting space for patrons, and providing a cozy spot to relax with food and drinks. Now, as part of Everyman’s ongoing education programs and community engagement initiatives, this space can become an integral part of strengthening community ties and giving back through art.

"Our gallery space is an exciting way to continue to engage beyond the stage and offer patrons even more opportunities to connect with the Baltimore arts community," states Director of Education, Joseph Ritsch. “Throughout the season we will be curating different local artists whose work will be in conversation with the shows on stage.”

By partnering with local artists, Everyman Theatre brings the themes of its plays to life and to create meaningful connections with the community. This collaboration enriches the cultural fabric of the city, showcasing local talent and often addressing important social issues through art. It’s a way to make theatre more accessible and impactful for everyone involved. The first installation in the new space will feature the work of interdisciplinary artist CHEYANNE ZADIA, whose installation “West Baltimore Girl: Black in Empty Spaces Half Full” aligns with many of the same themes as the current play onstage (QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS is running at Everyman Oct. 20 – Nov. 17)

Comments