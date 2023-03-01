Emerging Artist Studio Opportunity Announced at Howard County Center for the Arts

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking applications from emerging and mid-career artists, for whom a short-term studio placement may make a significant difference to their career development or completion of a project. The selected artist will fill one available artist studio space, approximately 216 square feet, sharing access with two other artists in adjoining studios, for $167.76/month for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM, Saturday, April 30, 2023.

HCAC provides accessible studio space for fourteen studio artists, as well as three arts organizations representing a variety of artistic disciplines. Artists have 24-hour access, natural light, and easy access to water. This is a work studio; the program does not provide living space. Heat and utilities are included.

For this program, HCAC defines "emerging artists" as those early in their artistic careers (regardless of age), who are gaining momentum, and may be at a critical point in their career - when such support may be most impactful. These artists are not yet considered established professionally by standard indicators such as gallery representation, awards and commissions, or significant exhibition history or art sales.

HCAC emerging artists are required to participate in HCAC's annual resident artists' exhibit, open their studios for up to four open studio events per year, maintain membership in the Howard County Arts Council, use their studio a minimum of eight hours per week, and carry liability insurance as specified in their lease. Emerging artists must also maintain a safe working environment in their studios and abide by all other requirements outlined in their lease.

Applicants will be evaluated based on their artistic discipline, artistic merit, experience (as it pertains to 'emerging' status), and commitment, as well as the appropriateness of their activities for the available space. In cases where all other elements of candidates' qualifications are deemed of equal value, Howard County artists or artists with an established history of living, working, and teaching in Howard County will be given priority.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is located at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

For more information and to apply, visit https://hocoarts.submittable.com.