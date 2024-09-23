EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Extended at Olney Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein will play an additional week of performances at Olney Theatre Center as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. The show, which begins performances this coming Friday, September 27, will now run through Sunday, October 27. This is the first show in Olney Theatre's 24-25 season and the first in recent memory to announce an extension prior to opening.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now via Olney Theatre Center’s Box Office (301-924-3400) and at olneytheatre.org/eisenhower



The performance schedule for October 23 - October 27 will be:



Wednesday, October 23 at 1:30 pm

Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 26 at 1:30 pm

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 27 at 1:30 pm



Production photos are available here with the password ‘press’



Adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm. It is 1962, and the New York Times Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his poor placement on the list (22nd out of 31), Eisenhower looks back on his life - his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President – and contemplates the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.



A special discussion with Ellenstein, Hellesen, and Loewith will take place prior to the opening night performance on Saturday, September 28 at 5:00 pm in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab. The event is $10/free for Olney Theatre Center members and will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.



Developed by New Los Angeles Repertory Company, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground was first presented in fall 2022 in Los Angeles by Theatre West in association with New Los Angeles Repertory Company.



Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground features a scenic design by Michael Deegan; costume consultation by Sarah Conly; lighting design by Esquire Jauchem; and projection and sound design by Joe Huppert.



Comments