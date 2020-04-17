DEAR EVAN HANSEN Postponed at The Hippodrome Theatre

For the health and safety of the community, the engagement of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will not be able to proceed as planned. The Hippodrome Theatre and Broadway Across America are working with the producers to reschedule the upcoming performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, originally scheduled for May 5-17, 2020. We ask that all ticket holders hold on to your tickets as we work through these details. We will be in touch as soon as possible with an update on the status of this event.

Please rest assured, if we are unable to find a new date for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and must cancel this engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered account credits and refunds. We will notify ticket holders via email and will also post any updates at BaltimoreHippodrome.com and on our social media channels.

"In uncertain times, it is art that we turn to for escapism, joy, and comfort, said Ron Legler, President of The Hippodrome Theatre." "We are looking forward to welcoming you back into the theatre in the very near future. When that day arrives, and this intermission comes to an end, the thrill that live theater brings will feel more special than ever before."





