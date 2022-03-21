Concert Versions Of PIPPIN and BRIGADOON Celebrate Two Classic Musicals At Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center announced the full ensemble for its two-weekend concert presentations of Pippin (April 1-3) and Brigadoon (April 8-10).

Christopher Michael Richardson and Eymard Cabling are featured as the Leading Player and Pippin respectively, in the musical of the same name, directed by Eleanor Holdridge. The following weekend Kevin McAllister stars as Tommy Albright in Brigadoon alongside Patricia Hurley as Fiona MacLaren, Rachel Zampelli as Meg Brockie, and Kurt Boehm as Jeff Douglas, directed by Bobby Smith. With the exception of Cabling, all actors appear both weekends, so in Pippin, McAllister will play Charlamagne, Hurley plays Fastrada, Zampelli plays Catherine, and Boehm joins the ensemble. DMV theatre legend Donna Migliaccio plays Berthe in Pippin the first weekend of the repertory, and Lundie in Brigadoon the following week. Both concerts feature choreography by Tara Jeanne Vallee and music direction by Christopher Youstra. Tickets are $60 and are available at olneytheatre.org or via the box office (301-924-3400).

"This is an opportunity for our audiences to enjoy two great musicals and for these incredibly talented performers to sink their teeth into some great roles," said Christopher Youstra.

Youstra serves as the Artistic Director for Olney's Applause Series, which produces new and classic musicals in lightly-staged concert versions. Since beginning in 2018 as a one-night-only event, the Applause Series has grown in popularity,, and this edition is the first to expand into a multi-performance, two-week engagement. Maestro Youstra has been busy having just completed music directing the successful run of A.D. 16 and the March 11 Applause Series concert of the new musical Lautrec at the St. James.

Also joining the Pippin/Brigadoon ensemble are Matthew August (ensemble/Harry), Kelli Blackwell (ensemble), Nick Lehan (ensemble/Charlie), Robert Mintz (ensemble/Frank), MK Sagastume (Jane Ashton), Shawna Walker (Manson Dancer/Maggie), Julia Wilson (Thea/Jane) and Michael Wood (Lewis/Harry Beaton's Dad). Kenneth Derby performs in Brigadoon as Andrew MacLaren.

Holdridge, Smith, Youstra and Vallee are supported by a set design by Misha Kachman and lights by Nancy Schertler. Josiane M. Lemieux is the Production Stage Manager. Pippin will have a 9-piece orchestra and Brigadoon, 10 pieces.

PIPPIN

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Roger O. Hirson

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

Music Direction by Christopher Youstra

Choreography by Tara Jeanne Vallee

Performances:

Friday, April 1 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 pm

BRIGADOON

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Directed by Bobby Smith

Music Direction by Christopher Youstra

Choreography by Tara Jeanne Vallee

Performances:

Friday, April 8 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 9, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 10 at 2:00 pm

Tickets: $60 available at olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400 (Wed - Sun, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm)