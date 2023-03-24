Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Presents HAMLET Next Month

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) continues its 20th Anniversary season with Shakespeare's greatest play, Hamlet, directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Revenge, deception, and the determined search for self-discovery propel this timeless masterpiece that continues to exhilarate audiences after four centuries. Hamlet runs April 28 - May 21, with previews April 26-27 and press night on April 28.

CSC Company Member and audience favorite, Vince Eisenson brings to life the unforgettable character of Hamlet who comes home to find his father dead, his mother suddenly remarried to his uncle, and a ghost demanding Hamlet avenge him. Heart-pumping, powerful, and overflowing with dark humor, this electrifying production will whisk you away into the fiery whirlwind of Hamlet's mind.

Baltimore native and nationally recognized Shakespeare director, Eleanor Holdridge, reveals the iconic piece of literature as a contemporary world full of tension, thorny family bonds, and compelling storytelling. "We're creating a world of magic and wonder in which Hamlet can grapple with the questions of our existence," says Holdridge. "Even when he tries to make sense of and avenge his father's untimely death, he discovers the ineffable strength of his own humanity."

"In the three years since we were first in rehearsal in March 2020, we have changed production slots five times but we have been constant to our Hamlet," says CSC Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. "We've always known that Vince Eisenson had the intelligence, wit, and energy to make this iconic role something special. And we are thrilled to have distinguished stage director Eleanor Holdridge's extraordinary vision and directorial prowess to take on this most challenging of Shakespeare plays."

This will be the final production at the company's downtown Baltimore theatre for the 2022-23 season. Whether audiences see it as an exploration of the human condition, a commentary on the corruption of power, or a rip-roaring family drama, there is no denying the enduring power and relevance of Hamlet.

For more information about Hamlet, visit www.chesapeakeshakespeare.com or call the box office at 410-244-8570. Press night is Friday, April 28. Tickets are $23-$69.