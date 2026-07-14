Cast Set For BOCKING at Baltimore Center Stage

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Baltimore Center Stage has announced the cast for the world premiere of Bocking, a new comedy by Preston Crowder that will be directed by Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb. Performances will run August 14 - September 6, 2026.

The production will feature Kalen Allen as Erickson, Marchánt Davis as Javon Wing, Sis Thee Doll as Rita Day, Rebecca L. Hargrove as Tiana Wing, Adrienne C. Moore as Stacey, Christopher Sears as Peer Day, and Lance Coadie William as Reverend White.

Written by Crowder, Bocking follows two children whose innocent repetition of a conversation overheard at home lands their parents in the principal's office. The incident sparks a chain reaction involving a preacher, a so-called gay exorcism, and a mysterious chicken named Danalana Parmesana. As the parents attempt to contain the fallout, long-buried secrets, personal eccentricities, and social taboos come to light in what Baltimore Center Stage describes as a fast-paced satire exploring the divide between public respectability and private desire.

The production contains strong language and sexual themes.

Crowder is a playwright, actor, and musician whose work centers Black and queer characters navigating high-stakes situations through humor and absurdity. His previous works include Black To Save The Day, My Dead Boyfriend Is a Robot, and Don't Look Black. He previously served as the TOW Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at The New Group and has been recognized by National Black Theatre's Soul Series, the Obsidian Theatre Festival, and the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search.

Walker-Webb, a Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning director and playwright, serves as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage. His directing credits include Oh Happy Day! at The Public Theater, Trinity and John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only at Baltimore Center Stage, Ain't No Mo' on Broadway and at The Public Theater, One in Two at The New Group, Black Odyssey at Classic Stage, and Fairview at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

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