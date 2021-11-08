CHRISTMAS VILLAGE in Baltimore Brings Exciting Attractions to the Inner Harbor

Christmas Village will sail back into Baltimore's Inner Harbor in 2021. After being cancelled due to the pandemic last year, Charm City's beloved holiday tradition is ready to transform West Shore Park (501 Light Street) into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. Christmas Village will open early with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021 to offer the opportunity of a sneak peek for visitors. After the preview weekend, Christmas Village will follow its annual tradition, opening during regular hours for the season starting on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021. Visitors and locals alike are invited to enjoy big holiday vibes with the return of the 30 foot tall stunning Christmas Pyramid from the Ore Mountains, the 65 foot tall illuminated ferris wheel and the addition of a brand-new Christmas Village Carousel with horses and festive reindeer.

Famous German ornament vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt will return to the heated festival tent along with 50+ local small businesses, makers, and international vendors. Other highlights will include thousands of twinkling lights, the signature wooden huts, a large selection of Glühwein (mulled wine), the warm glow of the open-air Bratwurst Grill, an extended outdoor seating area, a new outdoor Hofbrau beer booth, photos with Santa Claus, appearances by Gingy the Gingerbread Man, and theme weekends with live entertainment. Foodies will find raclette cheese sandwiches, bacon on a stick, wine and beer tastings, all-new spirits tastings, and much more. Christmas Village will again partner with local organizations to create the Holiday District in Inner Harbor, featuring the Village Christmas Tree at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. For more information about Christmas Village, follow @bmorechristmas on social media and visit www.baltimore-christmas.com.



"It's the most wonderful time of year on the Baltimore Waterfront," said Christmas Village Project Manager Nancy Schmalz. "Christmas Village is honestly so thrilled to return after missing last year - we missed Charm City, we missed our vendors, and we missed our visitors that have made this their annual tradition for so many years. We are back and making preparations for a safe return with the lessons and protocols we fine-tuned at our sister market in Philadelphia over the pandemic. We are excited to bring back all of the things that make our German Christmas Village so authentic. We are also thrilled to introduce some new exciting additions we have worked hard on for the new season, including expanded outdoor food and drink areas, the festive historic carousel, and a full-roster of vendors with many fresh faces. Foodies won't be disappointed either as we will fire up the bratwurst, potato pancakes, raclette cheese sandwiches and bacon on a stick. We can't wait to raise a mug of Glühwein with you again, Baltimore. Thank you for your continued support over these eight seasons - and we can't wait to be back to spend the holiday season with you."



Christmas Village is located in West Shore Park, between the Maryland Science Center and the former Baltimore Visitor Center. Follow the smell of gingerbread and fresh charcoal-grilled brats to the authentic wooden huts and grand heated tent which features a full menu of European food, sweets, and drinks. New in 2021, look for an extended outdoor seating area that will add plenty of seating for visitors to enjoy their food and beverages. Equipped with authentic German Oktoberfest benches and charming bistro lights, family picnics at the Village will be even more enjoyable. The Glühwein Pyramid at the center of the entire Village will feature a large variety of authentic German mulled wines, including the bestselling traditional red Glühwein as well as flavored wines like Blueberry, Cherry, White and Spiced Apple wine. But that's not all! Hot spiked drinks including Irish Coffee topped with whipped cream and Hot Toddies are part of the menu as well. The Pyramid even offers a non-alcoholic German style spiced hot drink, the Kinder Punsch. Other food options include mouthwatering bacon on a stick and bestsellers like Raclette cheese sandwiches, German schnitzel and potato pancakes, Belgian fries, and Hofbräu beers on draft. Come hungry because the Christmas Village will serve up something for everyone this year!



For experiences and attractions, Christmas Village comes back with big news and more family fun in 2021. Organizers are excited to announce the addition of the Christmas Village Carousel. Being the anchor point of the newly extended seating area, this charming old school carousel, with its horses and reindeers, invites young and old to take a ride, just like it was in the good old times. Additionally, families will be able to enjoy a breathtaking birds-eye view over the busy Holiday festivities, while going around in the 65 feet tall Christmas Village Ferris Wheel. Its colorful lights will shine brightly throughout the whole Inner Harbor and spread the joy of the Christmas atmosphere to all surrounding buildings. The Village Christmas Tree will be lit again this year at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, which this year is sponsored by PNC Financial Services. Collaboration of the Waterfront Partnership, Christmas Village, the Christmas Village Ferris Wheel, the Inner Harbor Ice Rink and other festive attractions will again create the Holiday District in Inner Harbor.



For shopping, visitors should come prepared to find something for everyone on Santa's list, as 50+ local and international vendors and merchants will offer toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home decor, artwork and so much more. The famous German vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt will return with thousands of ornaments, pyramids and limited-edition holiday decorations. This shopping feature will draw shoppers from along the East Coast for this very unique holiday pop-up shop by one of Germany's most renowned and beloved Christmas specialists!



For kids of all ages, Christmas Village presents its largest line-up ever for family fun. Gingy the Gingerbread man, the event's mascot, will be in attendance and is looking forward to taking pictures with the little ones. The new historic Carousel as well as the 65' tall Ferris Wheel are surely fun to ride with the whole family. Make sure to stop by the balloon artists and face painters for some more fun. Make a pit stop at the pyramid and treat your kids to a hot Kinder Punsch (Kids Fruit Punch) while parents can enjoy a mug of hot mulled Glühwein. Last but definitely not least, take your holiday picture with Santa at the Village! Santa will wait for our young visitors inside his cute little hut along the promenade to listen to children's wishes and take memorable pictures.



For the furry members of the family, Christmas Village is dog friendly. Well-behaved, leased four-legged companions are more than welcome to join the festivities, both in the outdoor areas and inside most of the giant tent. The Piggyback Treats Company, offering sustainably crafted goodies for pets, will be in attendance to offer their dog and cat treats and apparel. Further dog events with local partners are in the making and are to be announced closer to the market's opening day.



Admission to the outdoor area of Christmas Village in Baltimore is always free to visit and experience. Admission for the heated festival tent is free on the Preview and the Opening Weekend. For the remaining weekends, tickets to the festival tent are five dollars for adults 18 and over, while kids under 18 are free. All purchased tickets act as a holiday season pass, allowing visitors to return anytime throughout the season without paying admission again.



"Christmas Village sees so many repeat visitors - they come for the shopping, the food, the mulled wine and the decorations," said Schmalz. "Tickets act as a season pass which makes it easy for visitors to come back. Christmas Village is a holiday tradition from my home country - where it is common to visit the market over and over again during the holidays. This tradition is one that I want to share with as many families as possible. This is our little gift to all the families and our biggest fans - plus new visitors that want more!"



Stay tuned for the full roster of food, drink and events, coming in early November. In the meantime, enjoy a run-down of season highlights:



The Glühwein Pyramid, the event's 30' tall centerpiece, will once again feature a large selection of six different mulled wines, one of them being a kid- or driver friendly- non-alcoholic version. Spiked hot beverages as well as an assortment of important Lebkuchen (Gingerbread) will make the experience complete.



The historic Christmas Village Carousel will invite young and old to take a ride on its horses and reindeers. The well known Expo Wheel from 2019, a 65' tall Ferris Wheel, will return to Bicentennial Plaza and light up the Inner Harbor throughout the whole season.



The authentic German charcoal swivel grill will dish out traditional German Brats as well as smoked sausages. Topped with home-made Sauerkraut on a fresh crispy bun, this makes the perfect lunch!



The Raclette Cheese Stube with it's gooey warm Raclette Cheese Sandwiches will be part of the newly extended food court area. Mouthwatering freshly melted swiss cheese is served on a locally baked sourdough baguette. The optional toppings like prosciutto, salami, cornichons, Dijon mustard, scallions make the sandwich even more enjoyable.



Event highlights feature the traditional Tree Lighting to kick off the 8th season of Christmas Village on Saturday, November 20, 2021, as well as the Grand Opening Ceremony of Christmas Village on Saturday, November 27, 2021.



The beloved wine tastings in cooperation with local Boordy Vineyards and the Hofbräu beer tastings will return. Additionally, spirits tastings in cooperation with Twin Valley Distillers will be added to the weekday tasting schedule.



Christmas Village dates and hours for the season are listed below:



Preview Weekend: November 20 and 21, 2021

First Day of Season: Thanksgiving, November 25, 2021

Last Day: December 24, 2021

Closed: November 22/23/24/29/30, December 6/7/13/14, 2021



Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 11:00am to 7:00pm

Friday to Saturday, 11:00am to 8:00pm

Thanksgiving Day, 11:00am to 5:00pm

Christmas Eve, 11:00am to 5:00pm



For more information about Christmas Village, and to spread early holiday cheer, follow @bmorechristmas on Twitter and Instagram, "Like" Christmas Village in Baltimore on Facebook, and visit www.baltimore-christmas.com. Final vendor lists, food and drink menus, themed weekends, special event details, and special promotions will be released on the website in mid-November.



HOLIDAY DISTRICT IN INNER HARBOR



Christmas Village in Baltimore, now entering its eighth season, will serve as a lead partner on the continuation of the Holiday District. Charm City's Holiday District will offer shopping, entertainment and family fun for visitors from the Baltimore and D.C. metro regions. The District will span from Christmas Village in West Shore Park to downtown Inner Harbor to the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, and include nearby attractions, shopping destinations and museums.



Come enjoy holiday sights and sounds with a festive Christmas Tree, plus thousands of twinkling lights, entertainment, live music, children's activities and gifts. Come shop for high-quality, international and local gifts and decorations. Warm up with a glass of warm Glühwein (mulled wine) or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European food and drinks. Sing along to holiday favorite tunes from around the world. Go for a spin, break the ice, spice up a date night and teach your children to glide on the ice. Bring the entire family, make memories and celebrate in Baltimore's most festive holiday destination.



Participants in the Holiday District include but are not limited to:

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Waterfront Partnership

Inner Harbor Ice Rink

Visit Baltimore

National Aquarium

Maryland Science Center

And others



The holiday season in the Holiday District begins with the kick-off and opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink by Waterfront Partnership - date to be announced. Next, Christmas Village will serve up its special preview weekend on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021. Christmas Village will then start it's regular opening hours from Thanksgiving Day on. Further special events and the whole scope of entertainment will be announced by mid November.



For more information about the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, visit Waterfront Partnership at http://innerharboricerink.org/.



ABOUT CHRISTMAS VILLAGE



The Christmas Village in Baltimore is an authentic German Christmas market, located at the Inner Harbor. Christmas Village will also be open for a Preview Weekend (November 20 - November 21) in 2021. Vendors in unique wooden huts and a huge heated tent will offer high-quality local and international gifts and a great variety of European food, sweets and drinks. Furthermore, many festive events and special acts are to be expected every day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christmas Village