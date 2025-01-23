CES to Present a Lecture on Fundraising and Marketing in the Arts World

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will present a free, in-depth lecture and discussion on fundraising and marketing in the arts world on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. in the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The session will be led by Maryland Symphony Orchestra personnel Jennifer-Joy Sutton and Michael Harp.



Jennifer-Joy Sutton, MSO Director of Development, devises income-generating initiatives, with a focus on planned gifts, to sustain and advance a multimillion-dollar annual budget. She has been a featured speaker at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and taught at the University of Houston in areas of nonprofit development, social media and cybersecurity. Michael Harp, MSO Director of Marketing & Public Relations, has demonstrated leadership in marketing, patron services, box office operations and the implementation of innovative digital solutions. He previously worked for Walt Disney Theatrical Productions at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York and has served in multiple roles within local, regional and collegiate performing arts organizations.



This event is supported by the Community Trust Foundation’s Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund and by the FSU Foundation. Community donors include Anonymous; Carl Belt, Jr. and Jane A. Belt; Janice S. Keene; Dr. Gregory P. Latta and Teddy A. Latta; MaryJo A. Price; Victor S. Rezendes and John E. Minnich; Nicholas Scarpelli, II and Tama Scarpelli; and the Doug and Betsey Schwab and Family Foundation, Inc. CES is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council and receives financial support from the Allegany Arts Council and the City of Frostburg.

