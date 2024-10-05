BlackRock Center For The Arts to Present Dajana Douglas' DRESS CODE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The exhibition Dajana Douglas: Dress Code compiles documents and remnants from nine artworks performed by Dajana Douglas. The remnants consist primarily of dresses transubstantiated while worn by Douglas in performance. Each dress holds the weight of trauma, pulls at the bonds of familial and cultural inheritance, and ultimately symbolizes a shed skin and a completed cycle of rebirth.

Dajana (née Peric) Douglas was born in Serbia in 1995, during a time of disastrous wars in the region. She grew up in the Republic Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the Dayton Agreement ended the Bosnian War (part of the much larger Yugoslav Wars). Her art practice—based in performance, conceptual objects, and sacred painting—weaves together her personal and family narratives with the complex history of her homeland. Her work has been shown internationally in solo and group shows in Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, Austria, and in the United States. She is currently an instructor for Artworks Fine Arts Studio in Potomac and Bethesda, where she teaches drawing and painting. Douglas is also the founder of the Iconography School Saint George, focused on Byzantine painting.

ON VIEW IN GALLERY II

05 oct–03 nov 2024

tues–fri: noon–6:00 pm

sat: noon–4:00 pm

sun: 9:00 am–2:00 pm

RECEPTION

26 oct, 6:00–9:00 PM

ARTIST TALK

26 oct, 7:00 PM

GALLERY HRS W/ THE ARTIST PRESENT

18 oct, 2:00–5:00 pm

02 nov, 2:00–5:00 pm

