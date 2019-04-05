BWW Previews: CIRQUE GOES HOLLYWOOD at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Apr. 5, 2019  

BALTIMORE -- After a smashing success with Cirque Nutcracker, Troupe Vertigo and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are again collaborating for four nights with Cirque Goes Hollywood. The show opens tonight at the Strathmore in Bethesda and then ventures back to Baltimore for Friday and Saturday evening shows and a Sunday matinee.

Along with the talented aerialists, jugglers and acrobats and Broadway vocalists N'Kenge and Ron Remke, the BSO, under conductor Jack Everly, will takes guests on a musical and visually stunning trip through the music and sights of Hollywood.

Please enjoy Broadway World's exclusive photo preview of Cirque Goes Hollywood. For more information about showtimes and tickets, click this link - https://www.bsomusic.org/calendar/events/2018-2019-events/cirque-goes-hollywood/

