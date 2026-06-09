AN EVENING WITH KEVIN MCDONALD: Kids in the Hall Founder to Perform One Night Only

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Highwire Improv and the Creative Alliance will present comedian, actor, writer and director Kevin McDonald from Kids in the Hall for a special one night performance on June 13. An Evening with Kevin McDonald takes place on at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale through Creative Alliance. Don't miss out on this special event!

An Evening with Kevin McDonald is a must-see show for fans of the Kids in the Hall! McDonald will tell behind-the-scenes stories from KITH in a raucous stand-up show. After the walk down memory lane, he will improvise with members of the Highwire community in a hilarious, never-before-seen improv set. The show has toured throughout North America to rave reviews. Get your tickets now!

McDonald is best known as a founding member of KITH, the legendary Canadian sketch comedy troupe. The show appeared on CBS, HBO, and Comedy Central from 1989-1995. A revival season aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. In addition to the KITH, Kevin's TV and film credits are numerous to include appearances on Seinfeld, That 70's Show, and as a voice actor in the Lilo & Stitch franchise.

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...