Authentic Community Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season

Authentic Community Theatre of Hagerstown MD is coming out swinging as they announce their 2022/2023 season! The local community theatre has been known for putting on top notch Broadway caliber shows performed at the historic Maryland Theatre in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. Not only are their mainstage shows at the Maryland greatly supported by the community, near and far, but with the opening of their Act Black Box Studio just a few doors down from the historic Maryland Theatre, they have even more to offer!

Their 2022-2023 season opens up with "Legally Blonde: The Musical" August 12th and 13th. They also have the area premiere of "A Christmas Story" December 2nd and 3rd. "Jesus Christ Superstar" will then take place April 1st and 2nd. Their 2023 summer show is not allowed to be printed due to contract restrictions, however, President Robbie Soto assured us that the show will be incredible and one they have been waiting to do. They will most certainly not have to "DRAG" people to buy tickets. Their Junior performances, for their students 3rd through 12th grade, will have "Decedents The Musical" and "Lion King Jr. " Soto told us "The shows we have picked from our main stage productions are all huge shows. Since moving back from 7 shows to 5 shows a year, going small is not an option."

That's not all. Their new "ACT Black Box Studio" has some great shows on the schedule as well. Some of their regular programing includes "Legends: Celebrity Impersonation" drag shows, Monthly Poetry nights called "Spit Ur Peace", Murder Mysteries, Cabaret style shows, Music, and Paint nights. This year they will also be putting up "Clue" August 19-21 2022, "Sweet Delilah Swim Club" in May, "A Christmas Carrol" running in December 2022, and "Avenue Q" in January 2023. "The black box is a smaller more intimate venue. We are excited to offer a huge variety of entertainment to our patrons. There is something for everyone" Soto said.

Make sure you check out what this gem of a community theatre have to offer. Patrons have said it was well worth the drive from as far away as New York and beyond to see ACT's shows. You can check out their website at https://actforall.org/tickets for more information. While you are on the site, check out their new Ticket Subscriptions and save money!