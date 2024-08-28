All-Woman Production SHE PERSISTED Comes to  Adventure Theatre MTC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adventure Theatre MTC will bring to the stage She Persisted, led by the all-female team, Mary Hall Surface, Music Directed and Composed by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, and choreographed by Ashleigh King. Based on the #1 New York Times Bestselling book by Chelsea Clinton, this celebration of women’s voices, struggles, and ultimate triumphs is recommended for Ages 4 and up and opens October 4, 2024. Tickets are $27 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

“This is such an important story to tell, and I’m thrilled that we are telling it during this monumental historic period as the nation’s first woman Vice President is now running in the 2024 election as a major party presidential nominee,” says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC. “We have entrusted this important message of women's empowerment to Mary Hall Surface who is one of the most innovative directors especially in Theatre for Young Audiences as well as the unparalleled music direction of Deborah Wicks LaPuma and the electrifying choreography of Ashleigh King. The musical crafts messages about oppression, privilege, and independence in a digestible musical format that kids understand while having an amazing time. Anyone who has a daughter- or son- needs to see this production and perhaps take an extra moment out of their day to listen intently to the smart women in their lives.”

Fourth-grader Naomi’s field trip to a Women’s History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout U.S. history. From activists to athletes, artists and more, the musical features the stories of women trailblazers such as Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Nominated for nine Helen Hayes Awards, five Nominations for Outstanding Director as well as one win for the 2002 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical, Mary Hall Surface is bringing her expertise and creativity to this all-woman led team at Adventure Theatre MTC. Previously, Mary Hall led the 2018 world premiere musical, Ella Enchanted, another tale of female empowerment. She most recently directed the 2024 production of Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales.

She Persisted composer/music director Deborah Wicks La Puma is a Helen Hayes winner too. She won for Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation for her musical Ella Enchanted in 2018. She has earned a total of six Helen Hayes Nominations, including for Outstanding Music Direction. In addition, two other musicals Debbie composed (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed and Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!) have won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Production – Theatre for Young Audiences.

Adventure Theatre MTC is also excited to welcome back Helen Hayes Award recipient, DC-area performer, choreographer, director, and teaching artist, Ashleigh King, who recently choreographed Adventure Theatre MTC’s 2023 musical, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and directed and choreographed 2024’s Junie B. Jones, The Musical.

This production features several newcomers and veterans to the Adventure Theatre MTC’s stage. Ariana Caldwell (2022’s Fantastagirl and the Math Monster) stars as Naomi, a 4th grader attending a field trip to the Women’s History Museum. Additional cast includes Jordyn Taylor as Harriet Tubman and Florence Griffith-Joyner (2024’s Junie B. Jones, The Musical), Edima Essien as Ruby Bridges & Bailey, Managing Director Sarah Chapin as Sally Ride & Dr. Virginia Apgar, Victoria Gomez as Sonia Sotomayor & Juno (2022’s Fantastagirl and the Math Monster), and Chelsea Majors as Ms. Chan and Time (2024’s Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales).

Chelsea Clinton says of her inspiration for She Persisted in a 2022 interview with Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, “The first She Persisted book came about when two phenomena intersected in my life. One was when I was breastfeeding my second child while watching C-SPAN—because that’s how I roll—when Senator Mitch McConnell and the largely male Republican caucus in the Senate effectively quieted Senator Elizabeth Warren as she was trying to read a letter from the great Coretta Scott King—written more than 30 years ago. This was in January 2017, concerning the nomination of Jeff Sessions to the federal bench.

“Senator Warren thought that it was always the right time to hear from Mrs. King, especially as it relates to such an important position as the attorney general, which at the time Jeff Sessions had been nominated for.

“They told her it was not fitting with decorum. They asked her to sit down. But she would not be silent. Finally, they were forced into censoring her.

“Afterward, when being interviewed, Mitch McConnell cast himself as the victim of this moment when Senator Warren wouldn’t stop. Nevertheless, she persisted. And I don’t think that the Senate majority leader had any inkling of how that phrase would be so galvanizing to so many women (and thankfully also to some men.)

“As I was watching all of this unfold in real time, I kept thinking about how often we’ve needed women, including Senator Warren and Mrs. King, and many others, to persist throughout American history to help advance and protect progress.”

She Persisted is recommended for Ages 4 and up. Tickets are $27 each with group and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7pm.. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

Comments